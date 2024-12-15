Save Leftover Steak For A Hearty Breakfast The Next Morning
If you have some steak leftover from dinner, the rich red meat can make a luxurious addition to breakfast. Repurposing the meat for a morning treat means you don't have to worry about preparing or cooking a steak from-scratch, making it a quick option, too — just use a skillet or your oven for a great way to reheat leftover steak and keep it juicy.
Eggs make the perfect partner for steak, so serve the two protein powerhouses together for a hearty breakfast. There are many different ways to serve the combo, starting with a simple steak and eggs. Skirt is often considered the best cut of meat for steak and eggs, as it's full of robust beefy flavors and also suits being reheated. Whether you prefer a soft scramble or sunny-side up, there are lots of options depending on how you cook your eggs.
Alternatively, combine the steak and eggs together in a delicious breakfast omelet. All you need to do is reheat the steak in a skillet, then add it to your beaten egg mixture. Try adding rich Gouda cheese and earthy mushrooms to really elevate the taste, or switch the Gouda for feta if you fancy more of a creamy, salty, tangy note. Spice it up with hot sauce or chili powder for extra heat, and add diced bell peppers and spinach if you want to increase the vegetable ratio. Or if you want to experiment further, try getting more creative with your steak and eggs.
More ways to combine leftover steak with eggs for breakfast
It's easy to elevate leftover steak and eggs by turning them into breakfast burritos or tacos. Load burritos full of sliced steak, mushrooms, scrambled eggs, and steak sauce, or add some cooked hash browns and smoky chipotle salsa to mix things up. For tacos, simply stuff tortillas with warmed cubes of steak, scrambled egg, cheese, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream.
Steak quesadillas are perfect for a fast yet flavorful start to the day — and they work especially well if your leftover cooked steak is already seasoned, too. Just lay shredded cheese over half a flour tortilla, add thinly sliced steak, scrambled egg, peppers, and onions, then more cheese before folding and crisping the quesadillas in a skillet. To switch things up, try the easy tortilla trick for satisfying egg quesadillas and place the tortilla on top of an omelet before flipping, incorporating your fillings, and folding.
Steak and eggs also work great together in other hot dishes for a comforting morning meal. For a cheesy steak and egg casserole, whisk together beaten eggs and heavy cream, and pour the mixture over the chopped steak in a pan before topping with cheese and baking. You could also add cooked bacon and whatever chopped leftover veggies you've got in the fridge. Alternatively, use leftover beef to make steak and chipotle eggs benedict. Or go for a classic breakfast hash using steak, eggs, potatoes, onions, and tomatoes.