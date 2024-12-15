Save Leftover Steak For A Hearty Breakfast The Next Morning

If you have some steak leftover from dinner, the rich red meat can make a luxurious addition to breakfast. Repurposing the meat for a morning treat means you don't have to worry about preparing or cooking a steak from-scratch, making it a quick option, too — just use a skillet or your oven for a great way to reheat leftover steak and keep it juicy.

Eggs make the perfect partner for steak, so serve the two protein powerhouses together for a hearty breakfast. There are many different ways to serve the combo, starting with a simple steak and eggs. Skirt is often considered the best cut of meat for steak and eggs, as it's full of robust beefy flavors and also suits being reheated. Whether you prefer a soft scramble or sunny-side up, there are lots of options depending on how you cook your eggs.

Alternatively, combine the steak and eggs together in a delicious breakfast omelet. All you need to do is reheat the steak in a skillet, then add it to your beaten egg mixture. Try adding rich Gouda cheese and earthy mushrooms to really elevate the taste, or switch the Gouda for feta if you fancy more of a creamy, salty, tangy note. Spice it up with hot sauce or chili powder for extra heat, and add diced bell peppers and spinach if you want to increase the vegetable ratio. Or if you want to experiment further, try getting more creative with your steak and eggs.