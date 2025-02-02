What Makes A Perfect Cheese For Salad?

No matter the season, deciding between a hard or soft cheese can either make or break your salad — each brings unique qualities, after all. Just take it from Matt Ayala, executive chef of Francois Frankie in Chicago, who spoke to Food Republic about how to make the best pairing.

"For a summer salad, I lean toward something light and tangy like goat cheese or ricotta salata. They complement fresh fruits and herbs beautifully." For a jumping-off point, try a fried goat cheese salad, featuring warm, melty cheese, bright summer greens, and a vinaigrette that cuts through the richness of the cheese beautifully. You can also partner goat cheese with grilled peaches, and a bright citrus salad with arugula and ricotta salata, with strips of fresh basil and quick-pickled red onion, it's a fantastic way to keep a meal light when the heat of summer hits. The creamy texture and touch of tang in the goat cheese contrasts with the taste of juicy summer fruit and the salty, crumbly taste of ricotta salata is just what you need to add richness to greens.

For the winter months, Ayala suggested using "a bold blue cheese, Gorgonzola, or a creamy double or triple cream brie that pairs well with roasted root veggies or hearty greens. Balance is key as stronger cheeses need fewer toppings to keep the salad from feeling too heavy." Roasting vegetables to perfection can give root veggies like carrots or sweet potatoes a delicious caramelization, which is exactly what you need to complement the pungent cheeses Ayala recommends. Overall, keeping the salad simple allows the cheese to shine and maintain flavor harmony without being too overwhelming.