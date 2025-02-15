14 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Pasta Sauce

There's no shame in using store-bought pasta sauce. It's inexpensive, ready whenever you need it, and some brands are actually quite tasty. That doesn't mean you can't make them even better though. With just one or two extra ingredients you can easily turn any store-bought sauce into a welcome pasta addition. Even if you find yourself with a subpar sauce, there are plenty of ways to turn it around. Anything from a few pats of butter to red wine to roasted tomatoes has the potential to take it to new heights.

Italian food is our favorite type of cuisine by far. As a result, many of the ways to upgrade store-bought pasta sauce you find below come from our personal experiences experimenting in the kitchen. We also combed through food blogs and chef tips to ensure we gave you a well-rounded collection of helpful store-bought tomato sauce additions. Whether you come across a jarred sauce that is too thick, thin, or simply lacks flavor, you'll be glad to know there is a way to fix it up just how you like. Keep reading to learn what experience and research taught us so you can make any store-bought pasta sauce taste almost like it's homemade.