Take Boring Jarred Tomato Sauce From Bland To Bam With One Extra Ingredient

Red wine isn't just great for drinking; it's also great for taking a plain jar of tomato sauce from a zero to a hero. After all, it's one of the secret ingredients you should be adding to your spaghetti sauce. Most jarred pasta sauces are typically a blend of oils, tomatoes, garlic, and possibly some Italian herbs, like basil or oregano. It's those ingredients that make the wine shine in the sauce. The alcohol helps to break down any fats present in that jarred tomato sauce, but it also complements the acidity of the tomatoes with tannins — an astringent compound created by fermentation.

Even so, it's important to choose a wine that does not contain so many of these acidic tannins that your sauce becomes bitter as it's reduced. Pinot noirs and Gamay wines are both very low-tannin wines that have sweeter, fruit-forward flavor profiles that complement the more acidic notes in tomato sauce deliciously and help prevent bitterness from developing as your wine cooks off (when it really begins to inject more flavor into your sauce).

No matter how bougie or basic your jarred tomato sauce might be, red wine can help you add layers of complementary flavors; it will bring sweetness and a bit of sourness thanks to all those concentrated grape skins, and it gives your sauce some fruity acidity to brighten the bite of the tomatoes while highlighting the burst of umami they bring.