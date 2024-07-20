The Fishy Addition That Makes Store-Bought Spaghetti Sauce Taste Heavenly

Who knew America's least favorite pizza topping could become your favorite way to level up a weekday spaghetti night? When you add anchovies to your store-bought spaghetti sauce, the end result is anything but fishy — unless by fishy, you mean suspicious — because your pasta will taste suspiciously rich and flavorful despite starting with an ordinary jar of marinara.

An anchovy or two breaks down easily, bones and all, when you saute it in olive oil along with your choice of aromatics, like garlic and herbs. These tiny fish have a deceptively big taste, so a little goes a long way when it comes to adding depth and complexity to your tomato sauce. Try using avocado oil instead of olive oil for pasta sauce to saute your aromatics for a more neutral-tasting option that allows your anchovies and other flavor boosters to really shine through.

The sauce-boosting superpower of anchovies comes from their highly concentrated umami flavor. Umami is a Japanese loanword that's used to describe deep, meaty, savory foods. It's one of the five basic flavors, along with sweet, sour, bitter, and salty. Umami comes from glutamates, which are amino acids found in certain vegetables, meat, fish, and fermented foods. Jarred spaghetti sauce that can be lacking in depth can benefit from the umami boost of anchovies to balance out excessive sweetness, acidity, or that hard-to-describe, "something's missing," phenomenon.