13 Types Of Tomatoes You'll Wish You Tried Sooner

Whether you think of tomatoes as fruits or vegetables, the list of different varieties seems to be never-ending, and for good reason — they're delicious! Plus, they are super versatile and seamlessly blend into an infinite number of recipes. If we are being honest with ourselves, it would take a lifetime to learn about all the different types of tomatoes, and most people don't have the time or interest for something like that. After all, there are more than 10,000 different varieties. However, learning about just a few super tasty ones will serve you well in the kitchen.

From big meaty tomatoes to smaller tomatoes with easy-to-remove skins to colorful beauties to tomatoes with eye-catching patterns and shapes, this humble fruit/veggie has a lot to offer. You just have to know where and what to look for. That's why I compiled a list of some delicious tomato varieties you should know and of course, give a try. Once you learn about them, not only will you understand exactly how different one type of tomato is from the next, but you'll also know why the variety you use in any given recipe makes such a big difference in the final taste and texture.