Drinking Buttermilk Straight Isn't As Strange As It Sounds

Maybe you're used to buttermilk being used to make mashed potatoes or salad dressing creamier (and tangier). Let's reframe buttermilk in your mind, and try to throw out all your preconceived notions of the stuff. It's a tangy, creamy liquid that is full of probiotics — does that remind you of anything else on grocery store shelves? How about kefir, a funky fermented food to know? The two are remarkably similar, and can even be swapped out for each other in all kinds of baked goods. No one bats an eyelash at drinking a glass of kefir, so why shouldn't buttermilk elicit the same (non-)response?

Buttermilk, aside from its signature tang, is also a blank slate in terms of "dressing it up" with different flavors. You could make it savory by just adding in a little salt and pepper, or you could toss in some fresh herbs and spices, the way Indians drink masala chaas with ginger, green chilis, and cilantro. Sweeten it with honey and add sliced fruit. You don't have to drink it straight, either; you can also derive the same nutritional benefits by blending it into your daily smoothies, too.