Cornbread And Milk Is The Classic Southern Snack You Need To Try

Mark Twain once said, "Perhaps no bread in the world is quite as good as Southern [cornbread]" (per The New York Times). In the South, cornbread is a staple, often found on the table or as leftovers on the counter. This beloved bread is a source of pride, with each family boasting its own unique recipe, passed down through generations. The one unwavering rule? Southern cornbread never contains sugar.

For people of the South, cornbread evokes a deep nostalgia for grandmother's favorite cast iron dish steaming hot on the table and the rich aroma of freshly baked cornmeal. Perhaps an even more unexpected nostalgic twist on this savory treat is to enjoy it in a cup of milk. Crumbled cornbread in a glass of milk, sometimes called 'Crumble In,' is a Southern classic. The milk used can be buttermilk (which you can make at home by adding one ingredient to milk) or what Southerners call 'sweet milk' (which is a Southern way of saying regular milk). Though it may sound unusual to outsiders, this simple yet comforting dish, eaten with a spoon either hot or cold, remains a cherished tradition.

Cornbread and milk together aren't eaten as a full meal but are often enjoyed as a midday snack, an appetizer, or a side dish to other Southern staples like beans and collard greens. It's a simple and pleasurable way to savor your favorite cornbread recipe.