The Affordable Kitchen Gadget Every Vegan Should Know About

When you're vegan, you source your protein very differently than omnivores, or even vegetarians who can still consume eggs. One reliable source of this essential macronutrient for vegans is tofu, which might not be much to look at but can be cooked up into a bunch of tasty recipes — from curry with mustard greens to tofu scramble for brunch or teriyaki tofu broccolette on wild rice. However, there is a catch when cooking with tofu, and that's that in order to get it to crisp up perfectly, it has to ditch some of its inherent moisture. Enter the tofu press.

A tofu press is a nifty gadget that applies — you guessed it — pressure to your blocks of tofu in order to squeeze much of the liquid out. This replaces any DIY efforts you might have tried, which may have involved a calamitous stacking of heavy pots and pans over a cutting board placed on top of your tofu block.

Tofu presses, instead, are compact, typically featuring a space where you place the block, then an indented lid or flat part that is attached to the lid, that goes overtop the tofu to squish the moisture out over a period of time (obviously the longer you leave it to press, the more liquid it will extract). And another great thing about tofu presses? They're fairly affordable, with many models clocking in at under $30, and some as cheap as $13.