How To Achieve Perfectly Crispy Tofu Every Time

Tofu is a delicious and super versatile ingredient. From traditional Sichuan dishes like mapo tofu with crispy Chinese sausage to an eggless tofu scramble, the vegan brunch of champions, there are seemingly endless ways to use this humble ingredient to achieve maximum deliciousness. But rarely is tofu better than when it's perfectly crispy, tossed in a delicious sauce. But how can you best achieve that delicious crispiness?

To find out, Food Republic asked Simpson Wong, the executive chef of Kancil, a Malaysian restaurant in New York. At Kancil, crispy tofu heads up the small plates. So what's the secret for a perfectly crunchy crust on your tofu, every time? Wong said it's not pressing it, or breading it — rather, he coats the outside in a thin layer of rice powder (just like Japanese-style double-fried karaage chicken).

"Coat the tofu well and shake off the excess," Wong told us. The rice powder will provide a layer of starch on the outside of the tofu that'll go super crispy when fried. Rice powder will make for even crispier tofu than other starches, as it naturally absorbs less oil as it fries. This is also key to its lasting crunch: rice powder, or rice flour, will stay crispier longer than wheat.

As you fry, the inside will go beautifully tender — keep cooking it if you like super soft tofu. "If you prefer the inside of the tofu to be liquid, you can fry them longer," Wong noted. If you're worried about burning your tofu while that happens, just use thinner pieces, which will take less time to cook through, but won't affect the crust forming.