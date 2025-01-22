Give Scrambled Eggs A Cheesy, Umami Boost Of Flavor With One Addition

You just can't beat eggs for breakfast — easy to make, cheap to buy, satisfying, versatile — they are the undisputed king of morning protein. But if your scramble has been feeling a little monotonous recently, there's one ingredient that can take it from pretty good to out of this world, and that's nutritional yeast. Affectionately referred to as "nooch," vegans have been gatekeeping this little plant-based powerhouse for decades now. But the rest of the world has finally caught on. Yes, nutritional yeast is the magic element you need if you want to add the savory depth of cheese — without any dairy products.

A light sprinkle is all it takes to add a serious umami kick, transforming your breakfast from plain and uninspired to a culinary delight. And it's perfect for anyone with lactose intolerance — especially those who still crave a cheesy flavor in their food. Start by cracking your eggs into a bowl (fancy whisk optional). Add a splash of milk or water for fluffiness, and a couple of teaspoons of nutritional yeast along with salt and pepper. Then cook your scrambled eggs as you normally would. Pro tip: Dust some extra nooch on top of the finished product for bonus cheesy vibes.

Enjoy your noochy eggs with avocado toast (which, while we're on the topic, also tastes phenomenal with a little nutritional yeast sprinkle), basic home fries, in a breakfast burrito, or just eat them straight from the pan. Yes, they're that delicious.