Give Scrambled Eggs A Cheesy, Umami Boost Of Flavor With One Addition
You just can't beat eggs for breakfast — easy to make, cheap to buy, satisfying, versatile — they are the undisputed king of morning protein. But if your scramble has been feeling a little monotonous recently, there's one ingredient that can take it from pretty good to out of this world, and that's nutritional yeast. Affectionately referred to as "nooch," vegans have been gatekeeping this little plant-based powerhouse for decades now. But the rest of the world has finally caught on. Yes, nutritional yeast is the magic element you need if you want to add the savory depth of cheese — without any dairy products.
A light sprinkle is all it takes to add a serious umami kick, transforming your breakfast from plain and uninspired to a culinary delight. And it's perfect for anyone with lactose intolerance — especially those who still crave a cheesy flavor in their food. Start by cracking your eggs into a bowl (fancy whisk optional). Add a splash of milk or water for fluffiness, and a couple of teaspoons of nutritional yeast along with salt and pepper. Then cook your scrambled eggs as you normally would. Pro tip: Dust some extra nooch on top of the finished product for bonus cheesy vibes.
Enjoy your noochy eggs with avocado toast (which, while we're on the topic, also tastes phenomenal with a little nutritional yeast sprinkle), basic home fries, in a breakfast burrito, or just eat them straight from the pan. Yes, they're that delicious.
More ways to use nutritional yeast in the kitchen
Nutritional yeast isn't just for eggs — this versatile, flavor-packed addition can enhance almost any savory dish you're cooking up. If you want to dress up another brunch-y staple, nutritional yeast is a non-negotiable for any decent tofu scramble. Simply crumble medium-firm tofu into a hot pan with spices like turmeric, garlic powder, paprika, and kala namak (aka black salt), and then stir in a generous spoonful of nooch towards the end. This will give tofu's blank canvas a rich, eggy flavor that's as satisfying as it is packed with nutrients.
Undoubtedly, nutritional yeast's most popular use is as a parmesan substitute, so add it generously to pasta, soup, or risotto for a simple hack to a richer depth. And it's great with roasted veggies, so toss it through some broccoli, Brussels sprouts, or sweet potatoes to balance their natural sweetness with a little nutty kick. If you like a good crunch, try mixing nutritional yeast with breadcrumbs to encrust baked chicken or tofu. Don't forget mashed potatoes — a spoonful of this magic powder goes a long way to bring some creamy, cheesy oomph without a drop of dairy.
Even simpler snacks can shine with nooch: For a cheesy movie-night snack, sprinkle it over freshly popped popcorn. Or dust it over a buttery slice of hot toast, and you'll never eat plain toast again.