You've Been Missing Out On A Savory Seasoning For Your Popcorn

Popcorn is everything you could want out of a snack. It's light, airy, and crunchy, and you can season it any way you want to create a unique flavor profile. For all the savory and salty lovers, nutritional yeast, or "nooch," is the star ingredient that gives your popcorn a punch of savory, cheesy, and nutty taste. It's vegan, dairy-, and gluten-free (meaning you can make a big batch and accommodate almost every dietary restriction for your next movie night).

Nutritional yeast is a type of deactivated yeast. This means it's not like the kind you would use when baking bread or when you need an item to ferment. It comes in two different forms: flakes or powder. Choose the powder type for evenly distributed coating in every bite. Creating the perfect snack is quite simple. Start by making your popcorn over the stove or with an air popper. You could also use nooch on top of the microwave variety if you're in a pinch!

Once it's all popped, shake on the yeast and some salt. Bonus tip: Sprinkle it on while it's warm, so it adheres to the corn, creating a thick coating of cheesy goodness.