You've Been Missing Out On A Savory Seasoning For Your Popcorn
Popcorn is everything you could want out of a snack. It's light, airy, and crunchy, and you can season it any way you want to create a unique flavor profile. For all the savory and salty lovers, nutritional yeast, or "nooch," is the star ingredient that gives your popcorn a punch of savory, cheesy, and nutty taste. It's vegan, dairy-, and gluten-free (meaning you can make a big batch and accommodate almost every dietary restriction for your next movie night).
Nutritional yeast is a type of deactivated yeast. This means it's not like the kind you would use when baking bread or when you need an item to ferment. It comes in two different forms: flakes or powder. Choose the powder type for evenly distributed coating in every bite. Creating the perfect snack is quite simple. Start by making your popcorn over the stove or with an air popper. You could also use nooch on top of the microwave variety if you're in a pinch!
Once it's all popped, shake on the yeast and some salt. Bonus tip: Sprinkle it on while it's warm, so it adheres to the corn, creating a thick coating of cheesy goodness.
Other savory additions to level up popcorn game
Nutritional yeast naturally tastes rich, which lends itself to pairing with many other flavors. For example, drizzle melted butter over your popcorn before adding the yeast and salt to coat each piece with a mouthwatering, creamy finish. If you're dairy-free, olive oil works and provides an earthy pepperiness that complements the savoriness. A truffle oil and nooch combo boosts umami and adds deep garlic notes.
Combine the dark yellow powder with other seasonings, such as a ranch dressing flavor packet. The salty onion, garlic, and buttermilk tang of ranch make a delicious herbaceous cheesy mixture. Another fun combination to try is chili cheese popcorn. Combine it with chipotle, chili, garlic powders, and yeast to create a smoky, spicy flavor. Double down on the cheese notes by pairing some extra nooch with a black and blue popcorn recipe. The pungent blue cheese and bursts of cracked black pepper complement the powder's nuttiness for a snack that's as perfect for a movie as it is for date night.