The Dredging Rule You Should Always Follow For Crunchy Fried Chicken

To make fried chicken like a true Southerner, you have to create an ultra-crunchy breading. Don't worry, it's not too hard! Besides making sure your oil is hot enough and crafting an amazing batter using two secret ingredients, the best way to ensure your breading is a symphony of sound with every bite is to double dip it.

With a double dredging method, you get more crust, more flavor, and more crunch — three key components of any good fried chicken recipe. While a single coating is perfectly fine, there's less opportunity for the chicken to gain flavor from the breading, so you'll really have to lean on either marinating the meat beforehand or dumping extra seasoning into your flour. Plus, a single, delicate coat of batter is more likely to fall off as you eat, and can get soggy faster compared to a thick and craggy crust.

To try this on a basic level, you just need a pan of seasoned flour and a pan of beaten egg. Dip your chicken in the flour, coating it thoroughly, then dip it in the egg wash, then back in the flour again. Give it one more bath in the egg wash, one more coating of flour, and you're basically done. However, with heavy breading comes heavy responsibility — if you want to ensure it sticks to your chicken and cooks evenly, you might want to take some extra steps.