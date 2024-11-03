Restaurant Fried Chicken Always Tastes Better Than What You Make At Home: These Chefs Know Why
Many people have mastered the art of making the crispiest, juiciest, and overall tastiest fried chicken possible, but it's no easy feat. In fact, most of the people who have are chefs — or at the very least work in a restaurant. I know ... people in the South probably beg to differ and would likely say that nothing compares to a family recipe passed down from one generation to the next. Still, you have to admit, for the rest of us, restaurant fried chicken always tastes better than what you make at home. Why is this? Does it have to do with the breading? How they cook it? Or something else entirely? Let's find out ...
To uncover the tastiest secrets behind why restaurant fried chicken is so mouth-wateringly delicious, I consulted a couple of experts who really know their stuff. The first expert is Sarah Goldstone, executive chef at Steuben's Uptown in Denver, Colorado. Fun fact: I also worked at Steuben's for more than five years, so I can attest to the popularity of the restaurant's outstanding fried chicken. I also got helpful information from Amador Acosta, vice president of Culinary & Innovation at Birdcall (another restaurant known for serving up drool-worthy fried chicken). No surprise, they had a lot to say on the matter. With any luck, you should be able to apply the details they shared to your next batch of homemade fried chicken and maybe, just maybe, it'll rival what you order from a restaurant.
Restaurants start with top-quality chicken
One of the main reasons restaurants potentially serve tastier fried chicken than you make at home is that they start with premium chicken. Many people think any chicken you get from the store is basically the same and how you prep fried chicken is what truly matters. While this is partly true, starting with top-quality poultry goes a long way. According to Sarah Goldstone, executive chef at Steuben's Uptown, "The quality of the chicken plays a big part. We only use antibiotic-free, humanely-raised chicken." Goldstone adds that better quality poultry is tantamount to better taste. And she says, "Dark meat is usually more juicy and handles being fried better." So, not only is it the quality of the meat, but whether it is dark or white meat matters too.
Vice president of Culinary & Innovation at Birdcall, Amador Acosta, confirms quality is key: "Quality ingredients and meticulous attention to detail set Birdcall apart. Throughout our locations, we exclusively use all-natural chicken with strict quality control measures to ensure consistency and taste in every bite." Birdcall also hand cuts and trims all of the chicken to ensure nothing less than the best slips through. Acosta recommends you do the same for homemade batches: "At home, be mindful of the quality of the chicken, paying attention to where it came from and how it was treated." Unsurprisingly, all the little details matter, and the meat itself is one you certainly shouldn't overlook.
Restaurants know brining leads to the juiciest fried chicken
Restaurants know that the best way to start prepping chicken for frying involves brining it in some kind of flavorful liquid, like buttermilk or maybe even pickle juice. Of course, the addition of herbs and spices to the brine also goes a long way. Brining chicken infuses it with tons of flavor, but that's not all. Brining also leads to the juiciest fried chicken imaginable. If you have ever made fried chicken at home without brining it first, there's a great chance this is why it didn't measure up to the gourmet stuff you get from a quality restaurant.
Executive chef at Steuben's Uptown, Sarah Goldstone, tells me that at Steuben's, "We use a brine made with homemade buttermilk [and] season it in our signature spice blend." Considering buttermilk is one of the best ways to upgrade fried chicken, this sounds spot on. She says they also "add seasoning in our brining procedure and in our breading." In addition, they are able to brine the chicken for days before frying, something that leads to juicier, more flavorful results. When I worked at Steuben's, there were always large containers full of chicken in brine lining the cooler shelves. Even so, we still managed to run out occasionally due to super high demand. Seriously, Colorado locals and tourists alike come from far and wide to get a taste of Steuben's fried chicken.
Restaurants don't mess around with their breading recipe
One of the most delectable parts of fried chicken is the crispy, crunchy breaded exterior. Sure, fried chicken wings are good too, but add some breading to the mix and you're in for a treat. However, the breading has to be done right and the best ingredients should be used.
Sarah Goldstone, executive chef, divulged how they approach breading at Steuben's: "We think a standard flour and herb breading is best, bringing a traditional flavor and crust." She also notes that, "We add seasoning in our brining procedure and in our breading," which leads to a more potent flavor. To top it all off, she explains that Steuben's leaves the chicken sitting in the breading overnight, which I can only imagine assists in its staying power once submerged in hot oil.
In general, people tend to use all-purpose flour for breading fried chicken, and it works great. It's what Steuben's uses and it is probably what you are most familiar with. Even so, you don't necessarily have to limit yourself to just this one type. If you seek a lighter, crispier breading, rice flour could be the best flour to use for your fried chicken. Just remember to season it first, like the professionals at Steuben's recommend.
Restaurants double bread while still avoiding the urge to over-bread
Once the breading recipe is locked in regarding ingredients and flavor, restaurants focus on achieving the perfect balance of breading to chicken. While the actual amount used tends to vary from one restaurant to the next, they all agree the ratio matters. When I ask executive chef at Steuben's Uptown, Sarah Goldstone, if double breading fried chicken makes a difference, she says, "We think it does!" I tend to agree and it's fair to say all the people who rave about the various renditions Steuben's serves do too.
Amador Acosta, vice president of Culinary & Innovation at Birdcall, confirms that the amount of breading used to make fried chicken is a game-changer: "Achieving the right balance in breading is crucial." He recommends avoiding "excessive breading that can overwhelm the chicken. You don't want to feel like you are eating more bread than chicken." In addition, he explains that an even coating of "breading also contributes to the aesthetics of the perfect chicken sandwich as it leads to an evenly golden crunch." In other words, you want a coating that is balanced, crispy, and that does not overpower the chicken.
So while you probably want to double-bread your fried chicken, avoid going overboard. Everyone loves a deliciously crunchy exterior, but you need balance. Otherwise, the chicken falls into the background — and nobody wants that.
Restaurants take their time ensuring every step is just right
When cooking at home, many of us find ourselves trying to rush through the process, but this isn't ideal if you want to make the best fried chicken possible. Restaurants know that attention to detail and taking extra time to ensure every single thing is done perfectly is the best way to go. Of course, restaurants also make food as quickly as possible, but they are trained professionals. They also have lots of support from other team members and spend hours setting themselves up for success.
Sarah Goldstone, executive chef at Steuben's Uptown, supports this idea: "The time that we can dedicate to the process makes a big difference. We are able to brine the chicken for days, let it sit in the breading overnight, and fry it at a lower temperature." If you're not taking days to prepare your homemade fried chicken, it likely won't be the same as what you get from a restaurant.
All this being said, frying chicken right before it is eaten is also ideal. It may take some time and effort to prepare, but you shouldn't cook it until the very last minute. Amador Acosta, vice president of Culinary & Innovation at Birdcall, says, "We marinate our chicken in store, and then dredge and fry each chicken breast to order, as it is ordered." He thinks this is one of the reasons Birdcall's recipe and process leads to such drool-worthy results.
Home deep fryers are no match for a restaurant's professional equipment
Another reason restaurant fried chicken often tastes better than what you make at home is that they have access to industrial deep fryers. While you can easily fry chicken in a pan at home, or even in a compact deep fryer appliance, these methods are no match for a professional device. Not only are they larger, but they are more efficient and precise too. As we know, details matter.
Sarah Goldstone, executive chef, tells me that at Steuben's, "We like to keep our fryers between 275 and 300 degrees. And we cook it until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees." You can easily match Steuben's internal temperature recommendation, but fine-tuning a pan of hot oil to a particular temperature is much trickier. Even if you manage to get it right, keeping it at the proper temperature the entire time your chicken cooks is even more challenging. Home deep fryers make this more attainable, but still, they don't measure up to the precision of a restaurant-grade deep fryer.
Restaurants fry different parts of the chicken for different times
How long you fry chicken depends on a couple factors, the first of which is size. A larger, thicker piece of chicken needs to cook in hot oil longer than a smaller one. This may sound somewhat obvious, but many home cooks simply cook all the pieces for equal amounts of time, which results in less consistent, less tasty results. After all, when the larger pieces of chicken are finally done, the smaller ones will already be overcooked, so there's no way the meat will be as juicy and moist.
Another reason varying cook times matter is because of the difference between white and dark meat. Executive chef Sarah Goldstone told me that at Steuben's Uptown, they "fry the parts of the chicken for different times to take care with the leaner breast meat vs the dark meat." While this may make things slightly more complicated cooking-wise, the effort is greatly rewarded when it comes to texture, juiciness, and overall flavor. Steuben's cooks its fried chicken until it has an internal temperature of 165 degrees F. So, it's not the length of time chicken spends in the deep fryer that matters, it's the internal temperature. If you aren't using a thermometer to measure temperature at home, this is your sign to start.
Restaurants leave fried chicken to rest on drying racks
Sarah Goldstone, executive chef, let me in on another pro tip that may result in restaurant fried chicken tasting better than homemade: "We keep ours on drying racks, always making sure to keep it out of the grease while it rests." Placing freshly fried chicken on drying racks enables excess oil to drip off and away from the meat and breading. As a result, it stays super crispy and perfectly textured until it reaches your mouth.
At home, many people put fried foods on paper towels after they come out of oil. However, this sucks out the oil and leaves your chicken resting in a pool of it. You may think it prevents sogginess, but it actually promotes it. This may seem like a minor detail, but it makes a world of difference in the final texture of fried chicken. So, make sure to place yours on drying racks before serving if you want to achieve restaurant-worthy status. After all, the crispy texture of fried chicken is a large part of the dish's appeal.
Restaurants always choose the right bun for fried chicken sandwiches
In addition to the chicken you select and how you prep and cook it, what you serve alongside your fried chicken matters. Amador Acosta, vice president of Culinary & Innovation at Birdcall agrees: "The same thoughtfulness and particularity we take with our chicken extends to all the other ingredients we serve. From the buns to the chicken and toppings, every element is carefully chosen and prepared to ensure a high-quality product that Birdcall is proud to serve." You should do the same at home. Even if you do everything else restaurants recommend, one subpar ingredient diminishes your fried chicken in the end.
At Birdcall, they serve unbelievably tasty fried chicken sandwiches, so buns in particular are a main priority. "The humble bun is often overlooked but is a core component that can sneak up on you if done incorrectly," says Acosta. That's why Birdcall worked with Harvest Moon Bakery to develop an exclusive bun that won't droop or become mushy under the weight of sauces and toppings. He also says, "A brioche bun is highly recommended for its flavor, appealing look, and softness. It also gives a great contrast to the fried chicken." Acosta suggests giving the bun a good toast for added texture and flavor. Plus, it ensures "your sandwich and ingredients stay in one place." So, don't forget to use top-quality ingredients all around, and never underestimate the power of a good burger bun.
Restaurants are generous with the pickles
Fried chicken and pickles are a perfect pair. Not only are pickles a classic ingredient for fried chicken sandwiches (hello, Chick-fil-A), but they are also an essential part of Nashville hot fried chicken. This regional rendition may be known first and foremost for its face-melting heat, but pickles add a nice zing that brings all the flavors together. In fact, most recipes use pickle juice in the sauce and serve slices alongside as well. Of course, there's also white bread, but the pickles are what's important here. When I worked at Steuben's they made and served Nashville hot fried chicken this way.
Expert Amador Acosta, vice president of Culinary & Innovation at Birdcall, also believes in the power of pickles and they definitely don't skimp when it comes to loading up their fried chicken sandwiches with them (like some other restaurants may): "Too often we see chains offer one or two slices of pretty sad pickles. Pickles add a delightful crunch and tanginess to the sandwich." He recommends you, "Ensure a generous and even distribution of thick-cut pickles to get the best balance in your sandwich and a perfect bite each time."
Restaurants also offer thoughtfully created side dishes and gravies to go with your meal
Similar to a focus on quality burger buns, restaurants offer premium-grade side dishes to round out your fried chicken meal. Whether it is something as simple as french fries or Texas toast (commonly served with Nashville hot fried chicken), or something as gourmet as a malted Belgian waffle, any restaurant worth a visit ensures every item served with its fried chicken meets quality standards. Don't get me wrong, fried chicken can (and should) still be the main event, but pairing it with delectable sides is a surefire way to send your meal over the top.
At Steuben's, they stack their classic fried chicken with a Southern biscuit (lard and all), mashed potatoes, and an oversized portion of chicken gravy in a small dish. This is more than enough to satisfy any hunger, but the house macaroni and cheese was also a common addition or substitution (for the mashed potatoes). When I asked Steuben's executive chef Sarah Goldstone, she says some of the best side dishes to pair with fried chicken are "mashed potatoes, collard greens, and mac and cheese." While not mandatory by any means, southern comfort side dishes are never a mistake. Actually, they will only make your fried chicken meal even tastier.
The best restaurants are committed to quality from start to finish
All of the restaurant techniques discussed so far add up to create some of the yummiest fried chicken you can buy — or make for that matter. However, the final element to achieving legendary fried chicken lies in an enduring commitment to quality, something we can easily do at home, but often don't. Maybe it's because we are trying to cut corners or save time, but still, it doesn't work in our favor.
Vice president of Culinary & Innovation, Amador Acosta tells me, "At Birdcall, the focus is on delivering a superior chicken sandwich that stands out." How do they do it? Well, "We love to focus on the details — the quality of our buns, our chicken, our carefully crafted toppings. We break it down to figure out the best way to serve our guests and give them a quality product, something that we would feel good about serving to our own family."
Steuben's is also committed to quality in every step. When I worked there I saw chefs perform under strenuous, rapid-paced conditions on a daily basis — and the standards for utmost quality remained consistent. Honestly, it was pretty impressive to see how they handled pressure without faltering. At home, you should strive for quality from start to finish as well. If you don't, your fried chicken will never measure up to the stuff the professionals make and serve in restaurants.