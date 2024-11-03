Restaurant Fried Chicken Always Tastes Better Than What You Make At Home: These Chefs Know Why

Many people have mastered the art of making the crispiest, juiciest, and overall tastiest fried chicken possible, but it's no easy feat. In fact, most of the people who have are chefs — or at the very least work in a restaurant. I know ... people in the South probably beg to differ and would likely say that nothing compares to a family recipe passed down from one generation to the next. Still, you have to admit, for the rest of us, restaurant fried chicken always tastes better than what you make at home. Why is this? Does it have to do with the breading? How they cook it? Or something else entirely? Let's find out ...

To uncover the tastiest secrets behind why restaurant fried chicken is so mouth-wateringly delicious, I consulted a couple of experts who really know their stuff. The first expert is Sarah Goldstone, executive chef at Steuben's Uptown in Denver, Colorado. Fun fact: I also worked at Steuben's for more than five years, so I can attest to the popularity of the restaurant's outstanding fried chicken. I also got helpful information from Amador Acosta, vice president of Culinary & Innovation at Birdcall (another restaurant known for serving up drool-worthy fried chicken). No surprise, they had a lot to say on the matter. With any luck, you should be able to apply the details they shared to your next batch of homemade fried chicken and maybe, just maybe, it'll rival what you order from a restaurant.