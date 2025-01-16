Beef Tallow Vs Lard: What's The Difference?

It is often said that the four essential elements of cooking are salt, fat, acid, and heat. And while most people know their lemon juice from their red wine vinegar, or their crystal from their kosher salt, the type of fat we use when cooking at home often gets a little less consideration. Take, for example, two of the most popular animal fats — lard and beef tallow.

To many people, lard and tallow are interchangeable — indeed, it's true that the two share a lot of characteristics: They're both animal-derived cooking fats, renowned for their stability, relatively high smoke points, and versatility. But interchangeable they are not — and the likelihood is most people haven't considered that the differences between the two might actually be important when it comes to using them in your cooking.

Perhaps the most significant (and most commonly known) difference between the two is their source. Though they're both made by rendering the fat of an animal through a process of heating and straining (to separate it from meat and connective tissue), lard is made from pork, and beef tallow (no points for guessing this one) comes from beef. This one big difference, though, gives way to a whole host of other variations, not just in their provenance and production, but in their taste and texture, too.