Beef Tallow Is What You Should Be Using To Season Cast Iron Pans
A good cast iron pan can be a valuable addition to any kitchen. Not only does cast iron sear meat beautifully due to heat retention, but these pans are durable and can last a long time if taken care of properly. In order to protect the surface of the pan and its non-stick properties, it's important to season cast iron pans with oil or fat, such as beef tallow.
Beef tallow is rendered beef fat that is created by simmering and straining beef. The fat becomes a liquid that then solidifies at room temperature (similar to butter). Tallow can be used for a myriad of things — from skincare to candle making — but is primarily used in the kitchen. Its mild, savory flavor can pair well with many dishes (despite it being derived from beef), and when looking to season your cast iron pan, beef tallow's high smoke point of around 400 degrees Fahrenheit makes it a great option.
A high smoke point indicates that the fat is able to withstand very high heat without burning or smoking. Since you want to get your cast iron nice and toasty before doing things like searing your steak, avoid using low smoke point fats and oils like extra virgin olive oil and butter that will quickly smoke up your kitchen, and opt for beef tallow.
How to season your cast iron pan with beef tallow
To effectively season your pan, you first want to make sure that your cast iron pan is properly cleaned. It's important for the tallow to make contact with the actual cast-iron, rather than a layer of old grease. Then, take a small amount, about one or two tablespoons, of tallow and apply generously around the entire pan (not just where you cook your food), as the entire surface needs the tallow's protection from rust.
Once your pan is coated, wipe off any excess beef tallow with a towel or rag and bake it facing down at 450 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour. You can repeat this process one to two times more to ensure you have a solid non-stick barrier for your pan before cooking on it.
Once your cast iron pan is tallowed up and ready to go, don't forget to add additional oil or fat to the bottom of the pan before cooking your meal (you can even use more beef tallow). At this point, you've probably worked up an appetite. Go reward your caretaking skills with a golden-brown ribeye, boxed cornbread, juicy cast-iron burgers, or green shakshuka – or skip the prep and pop in a cast-iron frozen pizza.