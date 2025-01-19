The Juicy Reason To Reheat Meat In Aluminum Foil

For those days where your to-do list is double-sided and you don't have extra time to cook, leftovers could be just what the doctor ordered. If you have leftover meat, it might be tempting to pop it in the ever-convenient microwave. The result, however, is a dry, chewy lump of meat... and a loss of appetite. Instead, opt to reheat leftover meat wrapped in aluminum foil.

The best way to reheat leftover meat like steak without overcooking it is by far in the oven. However, aluminum foil is essential for keeping in moisture and flavor, as well as preventing the meat from overcooking or burning on the exterior. This is especially important for leaner cuts of meat, such as round cuts. To do so, preheat the oven to a low temperature (around 250 degrees Fahrenheit) and allow the meat to come to room temperature after removing it from the fridge. Then, for extra moisture, brush it with olive oil or broth before wrapping it in aluminum foil and placing in the oven until the interior reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit (which you can check using a meat thermometer).