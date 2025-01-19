The Juicy Reason To Reheat Meat In Aluminum Foil
For those days where your to-do list is double-sided and you don't have extra time to cook, leftovers could be just what the doctor ordered. If you have leftover meat, it might be tempting to pop it in the ever-convenient microwave. The result, however, is a dry, chewy lump of meat... and a loss of appetite. Instead, opt to reheat leftover meat wrapped in aluminum foil.
The best way to reheat leftover meat like steak without overcooking it is by far in the oven. However, aluminum foil is essential for keeping in moisture and flavor, as well as preventing the meat from overcooking or burning on the exterior. This is especially important for leaner cuts of meat, such as round cuts. To do so, preheat the oven to a low temperature (around 250 degrees Fahrenheit) and allow the meat to come to room temperature after removing it from the fridge. Then, for extra moisture, brush it with olive oil or broth before wrapping it in aluminum foil and placing in the oven until the interior reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit (which you can check using a meat thermometer).
Things to consider when reheating meat in aluminum foil
While the aluminum foil technique is relatively simple, there are still possible mistakes to make that could ruin your meat. First, be sure to properly seal your meat, as any openings will allow steam to escape, and with it the moisture from your meat. You can even double-wrap to be safe, although this could lead to a longer reheat time. Also avoid cranking the oven temperature too high, even if you're in a hurry. This can overcook and dry out your meat without fully heating the interior. If you do happen to dry it out, don't panic. You can still repurpose overcooked meat with your food processor and turn it into a pasta or dumpling filling.
Lastly, if you choose to reheat meat, aim to do so only once. The more times meat is reheated and cooled, the more opportunity for bacteria to multiply (not to mention the loss of texture and flavor over time). In general, meat such as steak lasts only a few days in the fridge, so try to eat it in a timely period. Otherwise, you can freeze part of it after cooking, or repurpose it into other meals, such as using steak to make your favorite takeout at home or a transforming roast into a flavorful sandwich.