The Cuts Of Steak To Opt For If You Want To Go Lean With Protein

If you're hitting the gym and looking to get some lean protein into your diet, you're not short on options. There's everything from the gold standard of protein, eggs, to surprisingly protein-rich veggies, like edamame. But what if you fancy a good, old-fashioned steak? All steaks are great sources of protein, but some are definitely leaner than others. Certain cuts, like the ribeye, are super well marbled (meaning they have a high amount of intramuscular fat). These aren't going to be your friend when you're looking for lean protein. Instead, you'll want to opt for less fatty steaks – look for cuts that are at least 90% lean (according to their label).

The eye of round, also known as the silverside, is just about the leanest cut of steak you can get. It's taken from the animal's rear leg, and while economical, it's packed with flavor. It's best used as a roasting cut — though it lacks the intramuscular fat, it responds well to roasting — and is perfect for something like a French dip or Italian beef sandwich. Another great cut is the sirloin. It's one of the more popular cuts of meat, and it happens to be one of the leanest. It comes from just behind the short rib, and it's a very flavorful, protein-loaded cut packed with rich beefiness — it's a great choice to pair with steak sauces, as they won't be in danger of overpowering it.