Leftover Steak Is A Key Shortcut For Making Your Favorite Takeout At Home

Nothing beats homemade takeout-style beef and broccoli for a simple yet satisfying dinner, but even though it's an easy dish, it takes a bit of effort to prep. That's mainly because you need to finely slice the raw beef and marinade it before cooking to get that signature soft, velvety texture. If you've got some leftover cooked steak, however, it makes a handy shortcut for speeding up the process, and it tastes just as good.

Since steak lasts around three to four days in the fridge once it's been cooked, it gives you plenty of opportunity to make the leftover-based meal. You can use a variety of cuts, depending on what you have leftover: Flank steak works well, especially when cut across the grain for tenderness, but you could also use sirloin, skirt, or ribeye. Just cut it into bite-size strips, then saute the meat in hot oil with some ginger and garlic before adding the broccoli and cooking until crisp. Then add a simple sauce — a combo of soy sauce, oyster sauce, and honey works well for a sweet-savory bite.

The whole dinner should only take around 20 minutes in total, making it a great option for a quick weeknight dinner. You don't need much beef for the dish — around a pound of meat would make five generous servings. But if you do have plenty left over, there are also lots of other stir-fry dishes you can add it to for a beefy boost.