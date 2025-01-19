Take Inspo From A Popular Pasta For Your Next Batch Of Deviled Eggs

The simple yet delicious flavors of cacio de pepe pasta imparted into a fan-favorite appetizer, deviled eggs — sign us up. For those unfamiliar, cacio de pepe is a pasta dish that features olive oil or butter, Parmigiano-Reggiano (or pecorino romano) cheese, and pepper. It's every bit salty, savory, nutty, spicy, and comforting. Adding these yummy tastes to classic deviled eggs is easier than you think — just start by omitting the relish.

Add ½ cup of grated cheese and one tablespoon of fresh, coarsely ground black pepper to your yolk mixture. Most deviled eggs have about three or four tablespoons of mayo per six eggs, plus salt to taste and sometimes a boost of mustard for a subtle heat and flavor. After preparing the eggs, place all of the sunny yolks with the ingredients, stir it up until smooth, and then fill each half liberally with the cheesy, peppery yolk mix. Don't forget to top the deviled eggs with a generous sprinkle of extra-grated cheese and a quick grind of pepper for the ultimate boost of cacio de pepe flavor.