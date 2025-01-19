Take Inspo From A Popular Pasta For Your Next Batch Of Deviled Eggs
The simple yet delicious flavors of cacio de pepe pasta imparted into a fan-favorite appetizer, deviled eggs — sign us up. For those unfamiliar, cacio de pepe is a pasta dish that features olive oil or butter, Parmigiano-Reggiano (or pecorino romano) cheese, and pepper. It's every bit salty, savory, nutty, spicy, and comforting. Adding these yummy tastes to classic deviled eggs is easier than you think — just start by omitting the relish.
Add ½ cup of grated cheese and one tablespoon of fresh, coarsely ground black pepper to your yolk mixture. Most deviled eggs have about three or four tablespoons of mayo per six eggs, plus salt to taste and sometimes a boost of mustard for a subtle heat and flavor. After preparing the eggs, place all of the sunny yolks with the ingredients, stir it up until smooth, and then fill each half liberally with the cheesy, peppery yolk mix. Don't forget to top the deviled eggs with a generous sprinkle of extra-grated cheese and a quick grind of pepper for the ultimate boost of cacio de pepe flavor.
How to impart your other favorite dishes into deviled eggs
Why stop at cacio de pepe? Try out BLT-inspired deviled eggs. Follow the usual mayo base for the yolk mixture, but to take it to your best BLT heights, top it with a slice of thin tomato and a crispy hunk of bacon for similar flavors. Maybe a Buffalo chicken variety is more your speed. For this recipe, skip the mayonnaise and use equal parts shredded chicken, creamy Buffalo sauce, and your favorite cheese. Choose cheddar for a sharper touch or blue cheese for a deep, creamy, pungent taste. For a final twist, drizzle homemade ranch dressing or blue cheese on top to mimic that perfect Buffalo wing bite.
Make breakfast-inspired everything bagels into a deviled egg, using cream cheese and a couple of tablespoons of the seasoning blend. Of course, garnish with the seasoning for bursts of poppyseed, sesame, garlic, and onion. If you're stuck on the idea of brunch, consider eggs inspired by everyone's favorite hair of the dog, the Bloody Mary. Make sure to dip the open face of the egg in a spicy, salty mixture (think Old Bay Seasoning or Lawry's Seasoned Salt) before filling the yolk. This provides a mouthwatering exterior similar to the rim of the drink. As for the filling, combine mayonnaise, hot sauce, a bit of horseradish, tomato paste, salt, and pepper for a deviled egg that mimics all of the acidic, briny flavors in the tomato-based beverage.