How Long Does Fresh Pasta Take To Cook?

Fresh pasta is one of life's greatest pleasures with a chewy texture, satisfying flavor, and ability to take on any sauce or filling and make it sing. Once prepared, it takes only 1 to 5 minutes for most varieties as opposed to the 8 to 10 minutes required for boxed pasta . Plain cooks faster than stuffed, and even then, the shape matters. Thicker, squattier styles take slightly longer than flat or thin shapes.

The rule of thumb is to boil fine pasta like angel hair (aka capellini) for just about a minute, linguine or penne for 2 to 3, cavatelli for 3 to 5, and stuffed pasta like ravioli or tortellini for 4 to 5 minutes. Gnocchi and ravioli will rise to the surface of the pot when they are done. Always taste your pasta to confirm your desired doneness. In this case, a watched pot is preferred so that you can pull your pasta the second it looks done. Err on the side of caution and taste at no longer than the 3-minute mark to see just how done your fresh pasta is — and at 1 minute for thin varieties, like spaghetti and Capellini.