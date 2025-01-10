Jackson's Honest: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

If you love potato chips but wish there were more options featuring quality ingredients, Jackson's Honest has you covered. Made with only sweet potatoes, avocado oil, and sea salt, Jackson's Honest chips are crafted using non-GMO sweet potatoes and kettle-cooked at a low temperature to maximize their nutritional value.

Colorado residents Scott and Megan Reamer started the Jackson's Honest potato chip company in 2012. After developing their own recipes to help alleviate the symptoms their son experienced from a rare autoimmune disease, the couple struck gold with their slow-cooked sweet potato chips made with coconut oil. By 2013, Jackson's Honest secured its first in-store contract with Natural Grocers, and by 2014, the company had reached $1 million in sales.

Given that potato chips originally started as a delicacy in restaurants, it's no surprise that Scott and Megan Reamer experienced initial success with their unique recipe. However, despite racking up $10.1 million in sales by 2016, the hardworking business owners had yet to turn a profit.

The couple not only wanted to grow their business, but also to honor their unwavering passion and dedication to their son's legacy. Although the Reamers lost their son Jackson in 2017, they made a conscious effort that same year to promote and grow their successful family business by appearing on "Shark Tank."