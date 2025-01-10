Jackson's Honest: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank
If you love potato chips but wish there were more options featuring quality ingredients, Jackson's Honest has you covered. Made with only sweet potatoes, avocado oil, and sea salt, Jackson's Honest chips are crafted using non-GMO sweet potatoes and kettle-cooked at a low temperature to maximize their nutritional value.
Colorado residents Scott and Megan Reamer started the Jackson's Honest potato chip company in 2012. After developing their own recipes to help alleviate the symptoms their son experienced from a rare autoimmune disease, the couple struck gold with their slow-cooked sweet potato chips made with coconut oil. By 2013, Jackson's Honest secured its first in-store contract with Natural Grocers, and by 2014, the company had reached $1 million in sales.
Given that potato chips originally started as a delicacy in restaurants, it's no surprise that Scott and Megan Reamer experienced initial success with their unique recipe. However, despite racking up $10.1 million in sales by 2016, the hardworking business owners had yet to turn a profit.
The couple not only wanted to grow their business, but also to honor their unwavering passion and dedication to their son's legacy. Although the Reamers lost their son Jackson in 2017, they made a conscious effort that same year to promote and grow their successful family business by appearing on "Shark Tank."
What happened to Jackson's Honest on Shark Tank?
To get their high-quality potato chips into specialty food shops across the U.S., Scott and Megan Reamer pitched Jackson's Honest to the Sharks in Season 9, Episode 4 of "Shark Tank" in 2017. The couple sought a $1.25 million investment in exchange for 5% equity.
In the years leading up to the show's airing, the Reamers had raised over $2 million to keep up with company sales and production. While 2017 sales were projected to reach up to $14 million, the Reamers did not anticipate making a profit until 2018.
While all the Sharks enjoyed the samples of Jackson's Honest snacks, prominent entrepreneurs Mark Cuban and Robert Herjavec quickly declined the deal, citing too many risks associated with the proposed investment. The rest of the seasoned Sharks also opted out, leaving only one Shark left: Rohan Oza, a guest judge.
Believing the company's valuation exceeded $8 million, Oza was convinced of its potential, and offered the couple $1.25 million for 20% ownership. After several counteroffers, the Reamers eventually agreed to a $1.25 million investment for 15% ownership of their business.
Jackson's Honest after Shark Tank
Upon airing, Rohan Oza's investment significantly boosted Jackson's Honest's growth. Scott and Megan Reamer reported an immediate rise in e-commerce sales. Additionally, the Colorado-based company's appearance on "Shark Tank" enhanced its reputation among brick-and-mortar retailers.
Following the loss of their son in 2017, the couple decided to rebrand their snack line in 2018. Moving away from packaging focused on farming and agriculture, they chose a more product-focused design. As the health-food market grew in popularity, the Reamers shifted to a more direct-marketing approach.
By 2018, Jackson's Honest products were available in over 6,000 stores, including major retailers like Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, and Publix. With Oza's support, the Reamers also rolled out new products: Jackson's Honest debuted a flavorful line of grain-free snack puffs that year. Made with ingredients like sweet potatoes, yellow peas, cassava root, and coconut oil, Jackson's Honest snack puffs launched nationwide in three distinct flavors. The brand also successfully introduced a line of tortilla chips and Japanese heirloom sweet potato chips.
Is Jackson's Honest still in business?
Not only is Jackson's Honest still in business, but the thriving company continues to grow and expand at a rapid rate. While you can certainly use cornstarch to make extra crispy sweet potato fries at home, you now have the ease and convenience of finding Jackson's Honest products at most conventional and upscale supermarkets. Thanks to the company's increased production and revamped marketing, scoring a bag of these delicious chips is now easier than ever.
In 2021, the continued success of Jackson's Honest led Scott and Megan Reamer to make several impactful changes to meet the market's growing demand. First and foremost, the company owners decided to acquire their own production facility in Muskego, Wisconsin. With a proper staff of employees and state-of-the-art technology, the facility can produce 110 bags of chips per minute.
That same year, the profitable company underwent a rebranding makeover. Jackson's Honest became "Jackson's," and each bag of chips now features vibrant colors and bold, easy-to-read text. The Reamers also merged with the founder of Angelic Bakehouse, James Marino, to streamline management. As CEO of Jackson's, Marino announced in 2023 that the Wisconsin production facility was set to expand by 10,000 square feet to accommodate the steady increase in sales.
What's next for Jackson's?
In 2025, Jackson's continues to thrive and expand. Not only can you purchase the popular snacks at most major grocery stores, but you can also buy them in bulk from Costco, or select your own variety from the company website. In early 2024, Jackson's released a wavy-cut version of its classic sweet potato chips in two flavors: sea salt and dairy-free cheddar and sour cream.
The company has also dipped its proverbial toes into the standard potato chip market with the release of classic kettle chips made from non-GMO potatoes, avocado oil, and sea salt. Alongside plain potato chips, the Jackson's website now offers a wide assortment of sweet potato chips in flavors like Carolina BBQ, farmhouse ranch, habanero nacho, and cinnamon brown sugar. These snacks come in standard five-ounce bags and variety packs featuring both one- and two-ounce sizes.
The Jackson's production facility now employs over 70 people. Since expanding, the company has doubled production and grown over 250% year over year (per WISN 12 News). Whether you're looking for the perfect side to pair with your next BLT cottage cheese wrap — or simply want easy-to-eat snacks made without seed oils — you can now find Jackson's sweet potato chips in over 10,000 stores across the United States.