Although well-known today as a mass-produced, beloved national snack, the beginnings of the American potato chip craze were far more gourmet. The apocryphal legend begins with railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt dining at an upscale resort in Saratoga Springs in 1853. When he sent his fried potatoes back to the kitchen for being too thick, Chef George Crum (sometimes referred to by his birth name, George Speck) was furious. To express his sentiments to his picky customer, he sent back paper-thin potato cuts, fried in oil, and salted generously.

Unexpectedly, Vanderbilt loved them and the crunchy "Saratoga chips" became a hit in Upstate New York. Seven years later, Crum opened his own restaurant near Saratoga Lake with golden fried chips sitting on each table that catered to some of the biggest names of the time: Vanderbilts and railroad magnate, Jason (Jay) Gould.

Although playing an important role in the potato chip's introduction to the United States, Crum can't claim full glory as the first inventor. The earliest reference to potato chips came from the United Kingdom. William Kitchiner included a recipe for "Potatoes fried in slices or shavings" in his 1817 book, "The Cook's Oracle" (via The Museum of Crisps). Nonetheless, Crum's introduction of the potato chip to Upstate New York seems to be the stimulus for the food history that followed — and began the association of potato chips with the elite.