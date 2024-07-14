BLT Cottage Cheese Wraps Recipe

Anyone who's ventured down the TikTok rabbit hole knows that the platform inspires food trends. Food Republic recipe developer Julianne De Witt shares this BLT cottage cheese wrap recipe, noting that the wrap "is having a moment after going viral on TikTok and Instagram." Unlike a traditional, flour-based wrap, eggs and cottage cheese form the base here, creating a delicate consistency that is similar to a crepe. "I like this recipe because it's healthy, contains minimal ingredients, and is easy to put together," De Witt says. Nutritionally, it is also a pretty stellar choice, and she adds, "This wrap is packed with protein, and because it's low in carbs, it won't spike your blood sugar levels and will leave you feeling full for longer."

She loads up the cottage cheese wrap with the usual BLT fixings — bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo — as well as red onion and basil leaves for a boost of flavor. "This wrap is a complete meal and doesn't really need an accompaniment, although a cup of creamy butternut squash soup or yam fries on the side would be lovely," De Witt says. Of course, you could serve this as a hearty breakfast to start your day off right. She also remarks that the wraps can be stored in an airtight bag and refrigerated or frozen for an easy meal at any time.