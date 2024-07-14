BLT Cottage Cheese Wraps Recipe
Anyone who's ventured down the TikTok rabbit hole knows that the platform inspires food trends. Food Republic recipe developer Julianne De Witt shares this BLT cottage cheese wrap recipe, noting that the wrap "is having a moment after going viral on TikTok and Instagram." Unlike a traditional, flour-based wrap, eggs and cottage cheese form the base here, creating a delicate consistency that is similar to a crepe. "I like this recipe because it's healthy, contains minimal ingredients, and is easy to put together," De Witt says. Nutritionally, it is also a pretty stellar choice, and she adds, "This wrap is packed with protein, and because it's low in carbs, it won't spike your blood sugar levels and will leave you feeling full for longer."
She loads up the cottage cheese wrap with the usual BLT fixings — bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo — as well as red onion and basil leaves for a boost of flavor. "This wrap is a complete meal and doesn't really need an accompaniment, although a cup of creamy butternut squash soup or yam fries on the side would be lovely," De Witt says. Of course, you could serve this as a hearty breakfast to start your day off right. She also remarks that the wraps can be stored in an airtight bag and refrigerated or frozen for an easy meal at any time.
Gather the ingredients for this BLT cottage cheese wrap
For this recipe, you'll need cottage cheese and eggs. If desired, you can swap in ⅓ cup of egg whites instead of the two whole eggs. You'll season the wrap with Italian seasoning. For the filling, you'll need bacon slices, mayonnaise, lettuce leaves, tomato slices, red onion slices, and basil leaves. Finish it off with sea salt and cracked black pepper, to taste, though De Witt points out that most cottage cheese is already salted.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Blend the cottage cheese and eggs
Add the cottage cheese and eggs to a food processor and blend on high for 30 seconds, until smooth.
Step 3: Prep a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, then spray the paper with cooking spray.
Step 4: Spread the mixture over the baking sheet
Pour the batter evenly onto the parchment paper.
Step 5: Season
Sprinkle with the Italian seasoning.
Step 6: Bake
Bake for 35 minutes, or until lightly browned and set.
Step 7: Fry the bacon
While the wrap is baking, fry the bacon in a skillet over medium-high heat until crisp, approximately 5 minutes.
Step 8: Drain the bacon
Drain the bacon on a paper towel–lined plate.
Step 9: Take the baking sheet out
Remove the wrap from the oven and cool for 5 minutes.
Step 10: Remove the wrap
Flip the wrap over and peel off the parchment paper.
Step 11: Add the mayo
Spread the mayonnaise onto one side of the wrap.
Step 12: Add the vegetables and bacon
Top the mayonnaise with the lettuce, tomatoes, onion, bacon, and basil leaves.
Step 13: Season
Season, to taste, with salt and pepper.
Step 14: Fold and serve
Fold the wrap, cut in half, and enjoy.
What are some tips for making cottage cheese flatbread wraps?
Considering they only consist of two main ingredients, cottage cheese flatbread wraps are pretty basic. Still, De Witt offers a few tips to guarantee success, since the texture is quite fragile. For starters, she notes that a 9x13-inch baking sheet is the optimal size for this recipe. "If you rotate the baking sheet so that the batter reaches all four corners, that will ensure that the wrap is the perfect thinness," she says. "The wrap should be thin, but you shouldn't be able to see through to the parchment."
As the wrap is baking, turn the tray halfway through the cooking time to make sure it browns evenly. That said, a bit of over-browning isn't a problem. "If the edges of the wrap get too crispy during cooking, they can just be trimmed away," De Witt says. After you've added all of your toppings, you'll want to be careful about folding the wrap shut. "This wrap is on the delicate side, so it's better to use a fold over or loose wrap approach," she says. "Trying to tuck the sides in as you would a regular wrap will most likely cause it to break."
What other fillings can you use in a cottage cheese flatbread wrap?
A BLT is a timeless sandwich and an obvious pairing to go with the egg and cottage cheese wrap. You don't have to stop there, though. "Any savory filling will work wonderfully with this wrap," De Witt says. Choosing your favorite meat, vegetables, and condiments is a good place to start, or follow some of De Witt's suggestions: "Try grilled chicken and vegetables, avocado and Havarti, or make a low-carb burrito," she says.
While you can certainly mix and match tasty toppings, you'll want to avoid overloading this wrap. After all, its thin, crepe-like consistency will not handle being packed to the gills with wrap fillings. Keep it simple with cold cuts, cheese, smoked salmon, or a creamy egg or tuna salad. Make sure to slice hard vegetables thinly to prevent them from poking through the delicate wrap. Finally, choose a condiment to complement the fillings — hot sauce, balsamic glaze, or mustard are some tasty options.