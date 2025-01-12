The Yeast To Flour Ratio You Should Know For The Best Bread

When baking bread at home, be it shokupan (a long-lasting fluffy bread also called Pai Bao) or a quintessential sourdough farm loaf, the ratio can make or break things. Baking with yeast can sometimes feel more like alchemy than science, but finding the right proportion to use doesn't have to be difficult. For some tips, Food Republic spoke to Sheena Otto, resident baker of Brooklyn's Park Slope farmers market. "The agreed upon standard amongst bakers is 2%," she told us. "[S]o if your recipe contains 1,000g (1kg) of flour, you'd want to use 20g (.020kg) of yeast."

Why does this ratio work? Otto informed us that "[a]dding too much yeast can be an issue because you need the gluten network to develop sufficiently before the yeast activates and starts producing gas. ... [otherwise], there won't be anything to trap the gasses and leaven the dough." Though it might seem like a small amount of yeast to use, adding so little is, scientifically, more beneficial.

When yeast is added to bread dough, which is then allowed to proof, it releases gas (in the form of carbon dioxide) and alcohol. When released too quickly, and in excessive quantities, the gas and alcohol can weaken the gluten in the dough. To avoid this, a small quantity of yeast is usually better: It'll lead to a slower rise which will strengthen the gluten, creating a nicely structured crumb and helping the bread hold up better to baking. It'll take time, sure, but the results are well worth the wait. The key to successful bread making is patience, after all! It's worth noting that this ratio applies to fresh yeast -– use a ratio of 1% for dried yeast and 1.4% for fast-acting yeast.