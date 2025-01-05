Add One Unexpected Spice To Roasted Veggies For A Citrusy Pop

Sumac is an ancient spice used widely throughout Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and North African cuisines. Made from the plant's red berries, the fruit gets dried and then crushed into powder. It has a delicious tanginess closely resembling lemon with a hint of fruitiness. It's typically used on grilled meats and kebabs as a tenderizer along with a tangy burst of flavor. It's commonly added to sauces, dips, dressings, and sprinkled on salads, like Lebanese fattoush, and is one of the main ingredients za'atar seasoning is made of. You can also use sumac to add an unexpected citrusy pop to roasted vegetables — where its complex flavors really come through and elevate whatever veggies it's cooked with.

Roasting vegetables, especially to the point where they're nice and caramelized, brings out their inner sweetness. Sumac's tart flavor perfectly matches these sweet undertones, and is further enhanced with the addition of sugar, which helps roasted vegetables caramelize quicker.

Use sumac on its own or blended with other complementary herbs and spices. Cinnamon, in particular, goes well with sumac as a balance for its acidity, taking a hint from the Moroccan spice blend Ras el Hanout, which often includes both. Sumac can be added to vegetables directly as a seasoning, or you can make a sauce for marinating the veggies in before roasting. Try it as a finishing garnish instead of lemon zest, or mix it into an easy yogurt spice sauce to drizzle on top of the vegetables or serve as a dip.