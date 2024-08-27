How To Use Sumac To Transform Your Desserts

The pastry chef is no stranger to their spice cabinet — from pumpkin pecan rice pudding to irresistible cinnamon buns, there is no shortage of desserts that lean on their more aromatic components. Those warm, unctuous notes are the key to some of the most iconic sweet dishes out there, but relying on the usual suspects of cinnamon, nutmeg, and the like can also be, well, a little bit boring. However, there is a black sheep in that family, one that could spark inspiration for even the least adventurous of pastry chefs.

Sumac is a spice made from the dried, pulverized roots of the sumac plant, and has been in use in Western cookery since the medieval period. Though it's usually thought of as occupying a more savory space — it's used frequently in the Middle East and Mediterranean on salads, lamb, and chicken — with its unique blend of earthy mineral notes and overtones of bright lemony citrus, it pairs shockingly well with sweets.

When putting this ancient spice to work, you're going to want to mostly rely on infusion — all you need is a little patience, some sugar, water, and sumac, and you've got yourself a versatile jumping-off point for any number of recipes. Sumac works perfectly as a final flourish, too — sprinkle it on snickerdoodle cookies, or add it to a breakfast muffin for a citrusy kick. The possibilities are endless.