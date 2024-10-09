Yogurt And Spices Are All You Need For A Quick Sauce

Here is a trick that will make you look like a star in the kitchen: Create your own special sauce with plain yogurt and a dash of your favorite spices, modifying the ratios as you see fit. Voilà, you are ready to marinate, drizzle, cook, or dip all week long. Plus, it's a smart way to use up your leftover spice mixes before they expire.

Plain yogurt is a great base for this sauce because of its gut-pleasing probiotics, texture options, and creamy, tangy flavor. American and Australian yogurt are the best choices for marinades or dressings since they haven't been strained and have a thinner texture. The yogurt helps tenderize meat and adds body to salad dressings. For sauces and dips, go with a thicker option like Greek yogurt or Icelandic skyr. You can also use this yogurt sauce as a replacement for mayo or sour cream. Slather it on baked potatoes, sandwiches, and even corn on the cob. And, of course, use it as a dip for crudité, potato chips, or salty pretzels.

To accommodate dietary restrictions, feel free to substitute lactose-free yogurt, or opt for soy, cashew, or coconut-based options. Keep in mind that each type of yogurt has a different flavor profile, so plan your spices accordingly.