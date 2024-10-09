Yogurt And Spices Are All You Need For A Quick Sauce
Here is a trick that will make you look like a star in the kitchen: Create your own special sauce with plain yogurt and a dash of your favorite spices, modifying the ratios as you see fit. Voilà, you are ready to marinate, drizzle, cook, or dip all week long. Plus, it's a smart way to use up your leftover spice mixes before they expire.
Plain yogurt is a great base for this sauce because of its gut-pleasing probiotics, texture options, and creamy, tangy flavor. American and Australian yogurt are the best choices for marinades or dressings since they haven't been strained and have a thinner texture. The yogurt helps tenderize meat and adds body to salad dressings. For sauces and dips, go with a thicker option like Greek yogurt or Icelandic skyr. You can also use this yogurt sauce as a replacement for mayo or sour cream. Slather it on baked potatoes, sandwiches, and even corn on the cob. And, of course, use it as a dip for crudité, potato chips, or salty pretzels.
To accommodate dietary restrictions, feel free to substitute lactose-free yogurt, or opt for soy, cashew, or coconut-based options. Keep in mind that each type of yogurt has a different flavor profile, so plan your spices accordingly.
Customizing your spiced yogurt sauce
Now, let's spice it up by taking a trip around the world. Starting in the good ol' U.S., Old Bay yogurt sauce is your new go-to seafood dip. This celery-salt and paprika spice mix, which is particularly beloved in Maryland, is fantastic on shrimp cocktail, crab cakes, or fried catfish. Or, fry okra and dip it in a cumin yogurt sauce.
If you head south to Mexico, try a scorpion spice mix with a fennel seed and ancho punch to serve with chips and salsa, nachos, or tacos. Or, toss a cocoa-forward mole mix into yogurt as a breakfast sauce on your scrambled or fried eggs, or chilaquiles.
Next, venture to the Middle East and enjoy the thyme, sesame seed, and sumac flavors of za'atar on pita chips or lamb. Wrap up your savory tour with an oregano and lavender herbes de Provence sauce on grilled fish or atop a fresh baguette.
When you're ready to sweeten things up, try making a Chinese five spice yogurt sauce with cinnamon, clove, star anise, fennel, and Szechuan peppercorn. Serve it with apples, pears, or frozen grapes. With this new sauce hack, the world is your oyster.