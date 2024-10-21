Upgrade Your Roasted Veggies Without Putting In Any Extra Effort

Nothing beats perfectly crisped-up and caramelized roasted vegetables. Whether it's broccoli's impeccable cruciferous crunch, beautifully browned cauliflower, or Brussels sprouts with their charred up outer leaves, roasting brings out the best of what veggies have to offer. While there are plenty of tips for how to roast your vegetables to perfection, there's one that will bump up their yum factor that takes hardly any effort. All you have to do is preheat the sheet pan before putting your food into the oven.

The reason this works wonders is because the second the vegetables hit the pan, they immediately start to cook, hastening up the caramelization process ... and that's what gives your veggies their delicious, blackened tips while simultaneously bringing out their inner sweetness and full flavors. Since all ovens have their own quirks, some with areas that are hotter than others, preheating your sheet pan can prevent uneven heating by starting with a pan and oven that are at the same temperature.

Another benefit is that this method creates an even cook. Because moisture in the vegetables will begin evaporating immediately, this allows the vegetables' insides to soften more quickly while not outpacing their surface as they start to crisp. The result: ideally tender centers with well-done but not burned outsides. Consequently, as any residual moisture vaporizes, it prevents the veggies from turning mushy. Rather than languishing in their own juices and steaming (which contributes to them going squishy), they'll just get straight to the business of roasting instead.