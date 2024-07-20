Try These 11 International Egg Salads And Thank Us Later

Egg salad is a wonderfully versatile dish that makes a great lunch, snack, or accompaniment to dinner. With a creamy sauce and satisfying hard-boiled eggs, the dish's distinctive flavor is loved throughout the country. But we in the States are not the only ones who are partial to egg salad. Many countries across the globe have their own versions, too.

From the vibrant yam khai dao of Thailand to the creamy Japanese tamago sando, these international versions of our classic egg salad will be an adventure for your taste buds. Each country puts its own unique spin on the dish, elevating the humble egg salad to delicious new heights.

Join us as we explore the exciting international variations of egg salad, inspiring you to put an unusual twist on your next attempt. Whether you're planning a picnic or simply looking to upgrade your lunch, your egg salad will never be the same again.