The Step To Consider Before Adding Canned Beans To Dishes

Canned beans are a pantry staple that can quickly boost the protein content of various dishes. They're perfect for effortlessly upgrading a bagged salad, for instance, and are among the most underrated canned foods you could be using. However, there's a key step many people skip when using canned beans: rinsing.

Failure to apply a quick rinse with water is one of the huge mistakes you're probably making with canned beans, but don't be too hard on yourself — plenty of people do the same. However, there are multiple reasons to wash these legumes before using them, including reducing sodium, improving taste and texture, and — that greatest of all bean problems — excess gas.

Luckily, rinsing your canned beans doesn't take much time. The benefits are worth the few extra minutes required to drain out the liquid, wash the beans in a colander, and let the water run off and dry.