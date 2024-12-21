Here's How Long Kefir Will Last After Opening

For those unfamiliar with kefir, it's cultured milk that gets its good probiotics from fermenting milk. It's one of many fun, funky, fermented foods people enjoy as-is or incorporated into other foods, like baked goods. As with any grocery item, buying a bottle doesn't always mean you finish it in record time, leaving you wondering when this drink expires for good. Generally speaking, when properly stored in the refrigerator, opened kefir has a shelf life of up to two weeks — just like any other dairy product, according to the USDA.

Keep in mind that many factors can change the shelf-life. For example, exposure to heat or light, and improperly sealed containers can all lead to the degradation of the product and an earlier expiration. Some drink manufacturers claim their kefir lasts until the sell-by date listed on the product, even if it's opened. However, you'll get the most out of the probiotics (up to 60 different strains) if you drink it before then.

So, while the two-week recommendation is standard, you should still inspect your glass of kefir before drinking it (especially if you're unsure when the bottle was opened). Do not consume the kefir if you notice mold, large clumps, or any foul odors.