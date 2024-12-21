Here's How Long Kefir Will Last After Opening
For those unfamiliar with kefir, it's cultured milk that gets its good probiotics from fermenting milk. It's one of many fun, funky, fermented foods people enjoy as-is or incorporated into other foods, like baked goods. As with any grocery item, buying a bottle doesn't always mean you finish it in record time, leaving you wondering when this drink expires for good. Generally speaking, when properly stored in the refrigerator, opened kefir has a shelf life of up to two weeks — just like any other dairy product, according to the USDA.
Keep in mind that many factors can change the shelf-life. For example, exposure to heat or light, and improperly sealed containers can all lead to the degradation of the product and an earlier expiration. Some drink manufacturers claim their kefir lasts until the sell-by date listed on the product, even if it's opened. However, you'll get the most out of the probiotics (up to 60 different strains) if you drink it before then.
So, while the two-week recommendation is standard, you should still inspect your glass of kefir before drinking it (especially if you're unsure when the bottle was opened). Do not consume the kefir if you notice mold, large clumps, or any foul odors.
How to use up your kefir
Once you've cracked open your kefir, you may want to find ways to incorporate it into meals, so you don't have to monitor the quality. Since kefir tastes tart and acidic, it's not a bad idea to pair it with other foods to complement its tangy taste. For example, pair it with a crunchy chocolate cherry granola recipe in a bowl. Stir in juicy, vibrant fresh or frozen cherries for a jammy finish that perks up the dish.
Consider adding the probiotic-rich drink to smoothies, like a banana almond crush smoothie, in lieu of yogurt. Use one cup of kefir per one and a half cups of fruit for the ideal balance of sweet to tart. Another super yummy idea is to enjoy your bottle of kefir at lunchtime by making a chef's salad with kefir ranch. The taste almost mimics the zingy taste of buttermilk. Combine that with the umami garlic, fresh herbs, and salt to create a unique ranch dressing that's tasty on salads, with crudités, or on Buffalo chicken wings or wraps, and it's also perfect for dipping your favorite appetizers like fried pickles.