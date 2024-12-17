Taco Bell Welcomes Crispy Chicken Nuggets To The Menu With 3 New Spicy Sauces

On December 19, 2024, Taco Bell will officially add its latest limited-time menu item: crispy chicken nuggets, which are accompanied by three brand new dipping sauces. Word of Taco Bell introducing chicken nuggets to its menu began spreading in November, and now the move is official: Taco Bell is throwing its hat into the ring of fast food chicken nuggets. This new addition to the Taco Bell menu underwent test runs in Minnesota and Texas over the last year. The chicken nuggets are marinated in jalapeño buttermilk and breaded with a combination of breadcrumbs and tortilla strips for an extra crunch factor.

As for the sauces, the chain announced three distinct new flavors: Hidden Valley fire ranch, Bell sauce, and jalapeño honey mustard. The collaboration with Hidden Valley combines Taco Bell's signature fire sauce with classic ranch, while the Bell sauce is a creamy tomato-based hot sauce. The nuggets will be available a la carte for $3.99 for a five-piece order that comes with one sauce or $6.99 for 10 pieces and two sauces. Diners will also have the chance to get a five-piece order for one dollar on DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub on January 10 and will be able to add a $1 order of nacho fries to an a la carte order of nuggets from January 1 to January 22 if ordered through the Taco Bell app.