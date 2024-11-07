Taco Bell Is Adding A Crispy Fan-Favorite Item To Its December Menu

Taco Bell is known for its tendency to drop limited-time menu items, like 2023's grilled cheese dipping tacos (its take on tacos birria) and autumn 2024's Decades Menu, which brought back beloved items that the company has served over the years. Now the Mexican-inspired chain is poised to offer a popular fast food favorite in December 2024: Crispy Chicken Nuggets.

Of course, Taco Bell's version of the handheld snack carries some inspiration from the Southwest. They are laced with a little heat, thanks to a dip in a jalapeño buttermilk marinade before the pieces of white meat are battered and fried. The batter is also made of tortillas, giving the nuggets just the right crispy coating. In addition, there are two sauces up for grabs to pair with the crunchy goodness: signature Bell Sauce or an jalapeño-infused honey mustard. The former is a creamy sauce flavored with onion, garlic, and red chiles, while the latter carries sweetness, heat, and the zing of mustard.