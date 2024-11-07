Taco Bell Is Adding A Crispy Fan-Favorite Item To Its December Menu
Taco Bell is known for its tendency to drop limited-time menu items, like 2023's grilled cheese dipping tacos (its take on tacos birria) and autumn 2024's Decades Menu, which brought back beloved items that the company has served over the years. Now the Mexican-inspired chain is poised to offer a popular fast food favorite in December 2024: Crispy Chicken Nuggets.
Of course, Taco Bell's version of the handheld snack carries some inspiration from the Southwest. They are laced with a little heat, thanks to a dip in a jalapeño buttermilk marinade before the pieces of white meat are battered and fried. The batter is also made of tortillas, giving the nuggets just the right crispy coating. In addition, there are two sauces up for grabs to pair with the crunchy goodness: signature Bell Sauce or an jalapeño-infused honey mustard. The former is a creamy sauce flavored with onion, garlic, and red chiles, while the latter carries sweetness, heat, and the zing of mustard.
Fans can't wait for Taco Bell's chicken nuggets
Response to Taco Bell's new nuggets on social media has been largely positive, with commenters on platforms like Instagram buzzing about the item's nationwide debut. The nuggets have actually been tested at select Taco Bells in Houston, Texas, and fans have pushed for a wider release. However, some commenters on one Instagram post weren't as excited, claiming they had visited these test locations and the nuggets didn't live up to expectations. Some users complained about the pricing and dryness, but other faithful customers said they had been waiting for months to order the nuggets again.
Ultimately, excited Taco Bell loyalists will just have to try the nuggets themselves to form an opinion. If you're looking forward to ordering these, you'll be able to find them on the menu starting on December 19. And since it will be the holiday season, why not get festive and decide which wine you can pair with your Taco Bell?