How Costco Came Up With Its Iconic Name

Costco, or Costco Wholesale Corporation as it's wholly known, has built a long-tenured and successful reputation after opening in 1983. Much of that success comes from Costco enabling shoppers to buy items like frozen baked goods in bulk, and popular deli items like its inflation-proof rotisserie chicken, which is a step above the rest.

Certainly, the store has innovated how retailers do business and become so renowned that its popular Kirkland Signature brand can also be found at other stores — and there's a good reason behind this. Although there's no official verification, it's generally accepted that Costco's name originates as an amalgamation of 'Cost Company.' This is due to the brand's goal of helping customers save money and manage their spending.

As per its site, Costco's "operating philosophy has been simple. Keep costs down and pass the savings on to [its] members." While perusing their aisles, and wondering what those green price tags mean or perhaps how many guests they can bring with them, members may also have been curious about the full story of Costco's name. As it turns out, the answer to that historical question predates the company and may be simpler than one may think.