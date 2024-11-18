What Green Price Tags Mean At Costco

It's no secret why Costco is the third largest retailer in the United States – where else can you get a $1.50 hotdog meal and an 80-inch flat screen TV in the same trip? However, not everything is a great deal at the warehouse juggernaut, so if you're going to pay for a membership, you might as well learn the secret language of Costco's price tag codes. There's a lot of info hidden in plain sight on every item tag, including if goods are on sale, a manager's special, or about to be discontinued. One label that's pretty easy to understand is green price tags.

Everything with a green price sticker at Costco is an organic product. The chain sells quite a lot of organic foods and drinks, both under its Kirkland Signature house brand and from other companies. If eating organic is important to you, it's good to know how easy it is to spot suitable items in the store, without having to pick up the product and read the label. However, not all shoppers might spot these special tags at their local warehouse.