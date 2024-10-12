Can You Find Costco's Kirkland-Brand Products At Other Stores?
Costco is known for their wide variety of products sold in bulk and wholesale quantities, spearheaded by their own brand: Kirkland Signature. Thanks to their high-quality items for good value prices, Costco members rave about Kirkland's products all over the internet for non-members to see. But the tide is slowly changing as Kirkland Signature products are popping up more and more outside of Costco's walls.
That's right: You don't have to be a member of Costco Wholesale to buy Kirkland products. Note that this does not apply to the entire Kirkland catalog, nor will you be able to simply pull Kirkland items off the shelves at every single store. The main places you can find Kirkland products are online, specifically on Amazon, and in small local stores. Why small shops? Despite being a retailer, Costco sells products in wholesale quantities, so many store owners will buy Kirkland's products to resell for a higher price. Whether Costco approves of these resales isn't quite clear, but it is one of the ways Kirkland products make their way onto the border market.
Finding Kirkland products online
Odds are if you haven't found something in-store, you've gone in search of it on Amazon — which, when you think of it, is like the warehouse of the internet. While not officially sold under the Kirkland or Costco name, many Amazon storefronts sell Kirkland Signature products like adult calcium gummies or urethane cover golf balls. You can also find Ina Garten-worthy Kirkland Olive Oil on Amazon for about $5 more than at Costco. The product range seems to be large, but the prices can be almost double on Amazon than what they would be at Costco. So, while this is one of the ways to buy Costco groceries without a membership, you practically pay the price of a membership with the increased resale prices if you aren't careful.
While Amazon has cornered the online Kirkland market, you may occasionally find the odd website that sells a Kirkland product or two. Whole and Natural — a website that sells gluten-free and all-natural ingredients and products — has a selection of Kirkland products for sale. Their prices appear similar to Amazon's, but their product list is understandably more selective. So if you live in one of the three U.S. states that still don't have a Costco, buying online could be your go-to for trying Kirkland's products.