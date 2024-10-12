Can You Find Costco's Kirkland-Brand Products At Other Stores?

Costco is known for their wide variety of products sold in bulk and wholesale quantities, spearheaded by their own brand: Kirkland Signature. Thanks to their high-quality items for good value prices, Costco members rave about Kirkland's products all over the internet for non-members to see. But the tide is slowly changing as Kirkland Signature products are popping up more and more outside of Costco's walls.

That's right: You don't have to be a member of Costco Wholesale to buy Kirkland products. Note that this does not apply to the entire Kirkland catalog, nor will you be able to simply pull Kirkland items off the shelves at every single store. The main places you can find Kirkland products are online, specifically on Amazon, and in small local stores. Why small shops? Despite being a retailer, Costco sells products in wholesale quantities, so many store owners will buy Kirkland's products to resell for a higher price. Whether Costco approves of these resales isn't quite clear, but it is one of the ways Kirkland products make their way onto the border market.