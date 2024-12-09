The Booze You Should Be Using When Making Pie Crusts

If you've ever baked a pie before, you may already know that the basic building blocks of most recipes are flour, sugar, butter, and salt. But when you want a buttery, flaky homemade pie crust, there's an additional ingredient that can be the difference between a crumbly, mushy mess and golden perfection — and it's likely sitting inside your liquor cabinet. Next time you want to achieve the perfect crust, reach for your bottle of vodka.

Besides its obvious use as an ingredient in cocktails like a vodka press or a classic Moscow mule, vodka is often used to emulsify ingredients and enhance flavor in dishes ranging from pasta sauces to boozy desserts. When it comes to baked goods like pie crust, however, vodka acts as some necessary hydration to make the dough workable without adding to the gluten development. This results in a more delicate flake, rather than a chewy, bread-like dough. And because vodka evaporates quicker than water, using it in your pie crust will ensure you aren't left with a dreaded soggy bottom.

To add vodka to the mix, pulse together the flour, sugar, salt, and butter in a food processor before sprinkling in 1/4-cup cold water and 1/4-cup cold vodka (any brand will work, just make sure it's unflavored).