The Vodka Press Is A 3-Ingredient Cocktail For Fizzy Drink Lovers

Who doesn't love a classic cocktail recipe? The vodka press is everything you could want in an alcoholic beverage. It's a refreshing, zingy, lime-forward drink with a fizzy (and boozy) boost. Better yet, it's tasty and doesn't require buying tons of different ingredients. While every recipe has a slightly different riff, the three primary ingredients remain the same: vodka, club soda, and lemon-lime soda.

The vodka in the drink provides alcohol without adding any extra flavors. In contrast, lemon-lime soda offers a sweet citrus taste, and club soda gives a burst of carbonation. Since the vodka press has a relatively straightforward taste, it's a good idea to pick out one of the best vodkas to mix a smooth drink. For the ideal beverage, add equal parts of each ingredient to a mixing glass, stir, and gently pour the combination over a full glass of ice. If you want to cut back on the booziness in the drink, leave the 2-ounce measurements of club and lemon-lime soda the same, but only use 1 ounce of vodka.