The Vodka Press Is A 3-Ingredient Cocktail For Fizzy Drink Lovers
Who doesn't love a classic cocktail recipe? The vodka press is everything you could want in an alcoholic beverage. It's a refreshing, zingy, lime-forward drink with a fizzy (and boozy) boost. Better yet, it's tasty and doesn't require buying tons of different ingredients. While every recipe has a slightly different riff, the three primary ingredients remain the same: vodka, club soda, and lemon-lime soda.
The vodka in the drink provides alcohol without adding any extra flavors. In contrast, lemon-lime soda offers a sweet citrus taste, and club soda gives a burst of carbonation. Since the vodka press has a relatively straightforward taste, it's a good idea to pick out one of the best vodkas to mix a smooth drink. For the ideal beverage, add equal parts of each ingredient to a mixing glass, stir, and gently pour the combination over a full glass of ice. If you want to cut back on the booziness in the drink, leave the 2-ounce measurements of club and lemon-lime soda the same, but only use 1 ounce of vodka.
Ways to customize your vodka press cocktail
Customizing your vodka press doesn't have to stop at changing the ratio of vodka in the drink. Consider other fancy ways to level up this beverage. Instead of standard lemon-lime soda (like 7-Up or Sprite), try using a sumptuous natural soda, like a green apple soda that imparts a tart, invigorating apple taste into the vodka drink instead of citrus.
Another way to upgrade the press is to use flavored vodka to vamp up fruity flavors. Imagine a raspberry vodka base creating a fragrant, juicy, limey, and bubbly drink. The raspberry's sweetness perfectly complements the lime's zestiness. Take things the tropical route by incorporating a coconut-flavored vodka. With every gulp of rich, nutty, sweet coconut and coastal tart lime, you'll feel like you're relaxing on the beach.
You can also replace the club soda with sparkling wine in a cocktail, to pack an extra boozy punch. The wine is chock full of bubbles, creating a luxurious, fizzy mouthfeel in every sip. A sparkling white wine like a Moscato di Asti, will bring a sweet flavor that adds notes of Meyer lemon and mandarin orange, which pair well with the drink's lemon-lime soda.