The One-Ingredient Topping For Easy Pot Pies With Extra Texture

We all know and love the classic, golden-brown pastry crust placed on top (and often the bottom) of a pot pie, but there are lots of other ways to put a fun twist on your topping. If you're out of croissants, try topping your pot pie with biscuits instead. They offer a similar flakiness and buttery flavor as croissants, and can easily be purchased at the store or made from scratch.

You can also experiment with other types of bread dough, like focaccia or brioche. Focaccia can provide a chewy texture and herby aromatic flavor, while brioche adds a hint of sweetness to offset the salty, savory interior. In any case, you can pre-bake these alternative toppings, put them on top of the pre-cooked filling, and give the whole thing a final stint in the oven, just like you would with croissants.

If you want to omit the crust all together, that doesn't mean you can't have toppings on your pot pie. You can shred fresh parmesan or cheddar on top, or spread on a layer of mashed potatoes to make it more akin to a shepherd's pie recipe. Or, if you're not really a fan of pie in the first place, soup-ify your pot pie and make a unique, hearty bowl of Pennsylvania-style pot pie.