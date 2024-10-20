The One-Ingredient Topping For Easy Pot Pies With Extra Texture
When imagining a slice of pie — whether it's pizza, pumpkin, or chicken pot pie — there's a good chance your mind goes to the gooey topping or filling. And we don't blame you; that's what makes it a pie, right? But let's not forget the reliable, sturdy foundation: the crust. A good crust can really make your pot pie's rich, creamy filling of vegetables and meat shine, especially if you get creative. To add a flaky texture and buttery goodness to your pot pies, try using store-bought croissants as the topping.
All you need to do is tear your croissants into small pieces and place them on top of your cooked filling, before broiling it on high in the oven to get the top crispy. Not only does this unconventional crust add a richer flavor and texture, but it saves you from having to make a crust from scratch (unless you want to make a classic croissant recipe, which, although delicious, will take longer). You can also experiment with different flavors of croissants, from plain to ham and cheese. Garlic and herb croissants would be brilliant with chicken pot pie, while a simple cheddar croissant could complement a braised beef filling.
Other fun ways to top your pot pie
We all know and love the classic, golden-brown pastry crust placed on top (and often the bottom) of a pot pie, but there are lots of other ways to put a fun twist on your topping. If you're out of croissants, try topping your pot pie with biscuits instead. They offer a similar flakiness and buttery flavor as croissants, and can easily be purchased at the store or made from scratch.
You can also experiment with other types of bread dough, like focaccia or brioche. Focaccia can provide a chewy texture and herby aromatic flavor, while brioche adds a hint of sweetness to offset the salty, savory interior. In any case, you can pre-bake these alternative toppings, put them on top of the pre-cooked filling, and give the whole thing a final stint in the oven, just like you would with croissants.
If you want to omit the crust all together, that doesn't mean you can't have toppings on your pot pie. You can shred fresh parmesan or cheddar on top, or spread on a layer of mashed potatoes to make it more akin to a shepherd's pie recipe. Or, if you're not really a fan of pie in the first place, soup-ify your pot pie and make a unique, hearty bowl of Pennsylvania-style pot pie.