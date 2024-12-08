The Best Type Of Fish To Marinate And How Long It Should Soak
Marinating is a go-to method to tenderize rich meats like beef and pork, as well as add flavor and moisture — but since fish is usually more delicate and mild, you have to marinate it with care. Kory Foltz, Executive Chef of Sunseeker Resort, gave us the scoop on what types of fish take best to this technique.
Foltz says, "I don't typically marinate fish that have a delicate flavor." The rule of thumb is go with a thicker, more substantial filet, so that it holds up to the addition of the marinade. You want the flavor of the fish to come through after cooking, too. Foltz recommends swordfish for one option, and we like it best because of its dense texture that gives the marinade something to cling to. It tastes briny and slightly sweet with a high fat content, adding flavor throughout the cooking process. However, it is also mild enough to allow the taste of your ingredients to come through.
Foltz adds that other "great fish to marinate are mahi, salmon, [and] halibut." Mahi-mahi and halibut both have a firm, steak-like texture that gives a marinade enough surface area to soak into. Salmon's marbled flesh and rich flavor also hold up well. As far as the length of time to marinate, Foltz says that "the thinner and more delicate the fish is, the less time marinating. Typically 30 minutes to one hour is sufficient."
More tips for marinating fish
A trick for mess-free, easy marinating is to mix up your ingredients in a gallon-sized zip-top bag, then add your fish. Shake it a little to coat the filet, refrigerate, and then cook. Since fish is a bit more fragile than chicken, beef, or pork, you also want to go with a marinade that is well-balanced. If you use too much acid and soak the fish for too long, it can actually "cook" and turn mushy or tough. Be sure to use a bit more oil and watch the length of time that you marinate. For a basic marinade that can flavor a pound of fish, use ⅓ third cup of oil, ¼ cup of an acid (like citrus or vinegar), and season with herbs and spices.
To marinate Kory Foltz's tasty fish suggestions, here are a few delicious ideas. Mahi-mahi would love a basic marinade recipe with lemon, soy, Worcestershire, and garlic. Halibut is a perfect accompaniment to tomato, garlic, wine, and capers. Assertive swordfish takes to spices well, so swap it into a citrus jerk bass recipe or try grilling Jamaican jerk fish wraps for a handy, portable meal. For salmon, think of sharp and sweet notes that marry well with its buttery flavor, like mustard-maple, sesame and ginger, or lemon and honey, and then grill the fish on top of citrus.