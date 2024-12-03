How To Freeze Homemade French Fries

French fries are one of those things where, for a lot of home cooks, perfection is frustratingly elusive. While you can make fries at home – they're convenient, easy to prep ahead, and make for the perfect accompaniment to just about everything from an all-American cheeseburger to a classic steak au poivre – they never really seem to taste as good as the version you get in a restaurant, or even the ones you buy in the store, do they?

There is actually a good reason for this, mind. More often than not, when you order fries at a restaurant, they've probably been pre-cooked and frozen, then fried to order. And this makes them ... better? Yes — though frozen food often draws the ire of chefs and home cooks alike, when it comes to certain foods, the process of preparing and freezing can actually be an integral part of what makes them so delicious, and this is true for french fries.

There is a scientific reason why chefs prefer frozen fries: They're preserved at their freshest, engineered to have just the right amount of starch, and are almost always pre-cooked before they're frozen, allowing for the crispiest crust, and the softest, fluffiest interior. Luckily, though, you can replicate this process at home. Batch freezing your own prepped fries is a shortcut to a delicious side dish, ready whenever you want it. Plus, you can customize your fries to your desired thickness! But how do you do it?