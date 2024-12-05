How Much Alcohol Is In Costco's Kirkland Signature Eggnog?
As far as holiday drinks go, there's perhaps none more iconic than eggnog. The sweet and creamy milk- and egg-based beverage may as well be the official flavor of Christmas, and for those who like it with a little bit of extra cheer, a traditional eggnog recipe transforms into a cocktail with a splash of alcohol. You can even pick up Costco's pre-made and already-spiked version at your local warehouse — but before you add more booze, know that it's actually quite strong.
A 1.75 liter bottle of Kirkland Signature Traditional Holiday Eggnog Liqueur has an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 14.75%, which is a hearty 29.5 proof. In comparison, most beers have an ABV of 3.5% to 7%, wines range from 10% to 14%, and most hard liquors average around 40% to 50%. Costco's Eggnog Liqueur certainly isn't the strongest alcohol in the world, but it's liable to get you tipsy after a tall glass.
If you're wondering if Kirkland Signature eggnog is any good, it's actually an award-winner. Produced and bottled by Fairmont Ltd., a subsidiary of the LeVecke Corporation (the same company that makes Costco vodka), this potent potable won gold in the 2024 SIP Awards International Spirits Competition. Not only that, but bottles of the stuff sell out so fast that some fans opt to stock up and purchase it by the case.
How to enjoy Costco's boozy eggnog
Flavored with real dairy cream, sugar, and French vanilla, Costco's eggnog gets its kick from whiskey, spiced rum, and brandy. The ingredient list also names "other than standard orange wine" (OTSOW), which is a type of fortified wine additive that boosts the amount of alcohol in the drink.
Surprisingly, Kirkland Signature eggnog liqueur is so strong that it can't even be sold in some U.S. states due to local liquor selling laws. In states where its sale is restricted, Costco instead sells a lower-proof version, which it calls a "wine cocktail." It's essentially the same drink, only the main alcohol used is the OTSOW. Even though the name change and alcohol switch gets it past some state regulations, it's still rather strong at 13.9% ABV, which is 27.8 proof.
Both versions of Costco eggnog are sold at room temperature, but the labels note that they should be refrigerated after opening. For a full-bodied flavor, try it chilled on the rocks. For a tamer tipple, combine the spiked nog with a non-alcoholic eggnog, or milk or cream. You can use the diluted version to make a boozy hot chocolate — just blend in some cocoa powder, sugar, and a touch of vanilla, then simmer until warm and finish with whipped cream and marshmallows. Feel like getting even fancier? In New Orleans, they serve eggnog as a frozen daiquiri made with vanilla ice cream, and you can even use the boozy holiday drink to upgrade the flavor of pumpkin pie.