How Much Alcohol Is In Costco's Kirkland Signature Eggnog?

As far as holiday drinks go, there's perhaps none more iconic than eggnog. The sweet and creamy milk- and egg-based beverage may as well be the official flavor of Christmas, and for those who like it with a little bit of extra cheer, a traditional eggnog recipe transforms into a cocktail with a splash of alcohol. You can even pick up Costco's pre-made and already-spiked version at your local warehouse — but before you add more booze, know that it's actually quite strong.

A 1.75 liter bottle of Kirkland Signature Traditional Holiday Eggnog Liqueur has an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 14.75%, which is a hearty 29.5 proof. In comparison, most beers have an ABV of 3.5% to 7%, wines range from 10% to 14%, and most hard liquors average around 40% to 50%. Costco's Eggnog Liqueur certainly isn't the strongest alcohol in the world, but it's liable to get you tipsy after a tall glass.

If you're wondering if Kirkland Signature eggnog is any good, it's actually an award-winner. Produced and bottled by Fairmont Ltd., a subsidiary of the LeVecke Corporation (the same company that makes Costco vodka), this potent potable won gold in the 2024 SIP Awards International Spirits Competition. Not only that, but bottles of the stuff sell out so fast that some fans opt to stock up and purchase it by the case.