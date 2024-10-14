Upgrade The Flavor Of Pumpkin Pie With One Holiday Drink

Fall means pumpkin-flavored everything, from drinks, to dinners, to desserts. A perfect pumpkin goodie has a rich, spiced taste that spreads the feeling of warmth in the chillier seasons. One of the most iconic desserts of this season is, of course, pumpkin pie — but why confine this holiday classic to just autumn? Upgrade this year's pumpkin pie recipe and infuse it with some cheer by adding eggnog. Take your favorite recipe, like a brown butter salted maple pumpkin pie, and substitute the eggs and dairy for about a cup and a half of eggnog.

Eggnog is another holiday classic that combines the best of sugar and spice, and incorporating the drink into your base will add a delightful texture to your pie. Pumpkin pie and eggnog have almost entirely overlapping spices — including cinnamon and nutmeg — which make them naturally compatible in flavor. Adding eggnog to your pumpkin pie filling keeps that same traditional taste that we all know and love while creating a creamier texture that makes for a more custard-like finish and a lighter filling. It's all your holiday favorites in one delicious bite that you can easily bake up in a homemade flaky, all-purpose pie crust and keep the festivities going all season long.