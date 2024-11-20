What's The Strongest Alcohol In The World You're Legally Allowed To Drink?

A strong cocktail made with a high-alcohol spirit is plenty for many people, even if you're a rockstar — Freddie Mercury's favorite cocktail was a stiff drink, the vodka tonic. However, there are far stronger, lesser-known liquors containing more than double the amount of alcohol in vodka or other popular spirits. Standard vodkas are at least 80 proof, or 40% ABV, which stands for alcohol by volume. That's plenty strong, but barely compares to Spirytus Rektyfikowany, the strongest liquor in the world that you're legally allowed to drink.

A similarly high-alcohol drink you may have heard of is Everclear, known for its extremely high 95% ABV, which is equal to 190 proof. It's so strong, in fact, that some states in the U.S. have passed laws making it illegal to sell Everclear or other types of booze at 190 proof level. Some set the bar even lower, with 75% ABV or higher being banned. Believe it or not, Spirytus Rektyfikowany is even stronger.

This grain alcohol is 192 proof ... a whopping 96% ABV. At that strength, it's nearly pure ethanol. The intoxicating spirit is made in Poland, and the way it's produced is responsible for its high alcohol content. Spirytus Rektyfikowany means "rectified spirit" in Polish, and the liquor starts off as a fermented mix of grains, yeast, and water, which then undergoes distillation to separate water from the resulting alcohol. Each subsequent distillation (or rectification) yields a stronger spirit by reducing the water-to-alcohol ratio. Spirytus is distilled seven times before the heady concoction is ready to bottle.