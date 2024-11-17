The Festive Drink That New Orleans Serves Frozen
New Orleans knows quality cocktails. It also knows a good time, especially around the holidays. If you're in the French Quarter this time of year, you may want to try the Eggnog Daiquiri (also called Cajun Eggnog) for a guaranteed magical holiday season. Though, don't be fooled by the "cajun" part of the name. This just classifies it as the New Orleans version, but there is no cajun seasoning. Just the traditional eggs, cream, sugar, alcohol, and baking spices like nutmeg, all mixed up and frozen.
There are several twists on this treat depending on where you go in the city. Some cocktail bars add praline liquor, while others add a shot of eggnog, coconut cream, or bitters. Want to taste them all? Head out on an eggnog daiquiri tour to taste your way through the city.
The infamous Eggnog Daiquiri appeared after the late great "Big Mike" Cordaro launched frozen eggnog in 2002 as a way to increase cocktail sales at his family liquor store in Shreveport, Louisiana when the weather cooled. The idea took off like wildfire. Now it's tough not to find Eggnog Daiquiris all over New Orleans between Thanksgiving and New Year's. Grocery chains have adopted the trend by offering pre-packaged mixes, too. But if you want to taste the original, it's worth the trek to Shreveport to see Big Mike's brother Bubba at Tony's Beverages to get the original.
How to make frozen eggnog at home
Eggnog Daiquiris are the perfect hit for your festive party. There are several ways to make it at home. For a super yummy option, start with your favorite eggnog recipe and add a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a cup of ice into a blender and whirl together. If you're busy, use a store-bought carton. Or, if you have a lot time, pop your eggnog mixture into the freezer for four hours before you blend it.
You can use a myriad of spirits. Dark spiced rum adds sweet warming notes. Bourbon makes it taste a bit boozier. And if you want a high-end smoky version, add a shot of Laphroaig whiskey. Top with homemade whipped cream, caramel drizzle, finely grated nutmeg, and a cinnamon stick.
For tasty bites to pair with these frosty mugs, make platters filled with salty and savory delicacies. Homemade soft pretzels, spiced nuts, homemade potato chips with onion dip, and a cheese board with crusty bread will do the trick. Small sandwiches on potato buns also work. Try sliced jamón with manchego cheese and spicy mustard, prosciutto, and aged parmigiano-regianno, or brie, pear, and arugula. If you want to stick with something sweet, serve homemade sugar-dusted apple cider doughnuts.