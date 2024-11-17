The Festive Drink That New Orleans Serves Frozen

New Orleans knows quality cocktails. It also knows a good time, especially around the holidays. If you're in the French Quarter this time of year, you may want to try the Eggnog Daiquiri (also called Cajun Eggnog) for a guaranteed magical holiday season. Though, don't be fooled by the "cajun" part of the name. This just classifies it as the New Orleans version, but there is no cajun seasoning. Just the traditional eggs, cream, sugar, alcohol, and baking spices like nutmeg, all mixed up and frozen.

There are several twists on this treat depending on where you go in the city. Some cocktail bars add praline liquor, while others add a shot of eggnog, coconut cream, or bitters. Want to taste them all? Head out on an eggnog daiquiri tour to taste your way through the city.

The infamous Eggnog Daiquiri appeared after the late great "Big Mike" Cordaro launched frozen eggnog in 2002 as a way to increase cocktail sales at his family liquor store in Shreveport, Louisiana when the weather cooled. The idea took off like wildfire. Now it's tough not to find Eggnog Daiquiris all over New Orleans between Thanksgiving and New Year's. Grocery chains have adopted the trend by offering pre-packaged mixes, too. But if you want to taste the original, it's worth the trek to Shreveport to see Big Mike's brother Bubba at Tony's Beverages to get the original.