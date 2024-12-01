Why You Shouldn't Reuse Fish Marinades

From the kitchens of Michelin-starred restaurants to barbecues at home, marinating fish is a simple and convenient way to take your fish dishes to new heights. A good marinade doesn't just upgrade the flavor: It tenderizes it, making it more forgiving when it comes to cooking and ensuring you get a flaky, beautifully soft bite every time.

Finding the right marinade can be a real challenge, so the temptation when you've dialed in the perfect recipe might be to use it again and again and again ... but you shouldn't. While it might technically be safe to use a marinade twice, you should probably avoid it, at least according to Kory Foltz, the executive chef at Sunseeker Resort, a luxury hotel in Charlotte, Florida.

"I wouldn't recommend [reusing a leftover fish marinade]; I like to keep my marinades fresh and single use," he told Food Republic. Why? Well, it's all to do with the intensity of flavor. "Sometimes the marinade can pull moisture from the fish and can seep into the marinade, diluting the flavor if you were to use it a second time." So, instead of using the same batch of marinade over and over, take a leaf out of Chef Foltz's book. For the best, most flavorful fish, make a brand-new, fresh marinade every time. It might take a little longer and use a few more ingredients, but it's definitely worth it.