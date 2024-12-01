The Simply Beautiful Way To Transform Trader Joe's Mini Sheet Cakes

If you've ever had the pleasure of gracing Trader Joe's shelves and unique grocery offerings, you've likely seen the cutest mini sheet cakes near the bakery table. The two standard flavors are the vanilla bean chantilly and dark chocolate ganache. However, the offerings change with the seasons (like pumpkin spice, lemon, or carrot cake). These cakes are very simply frosted with a single layer of icing with no extra frills or decorations.

The key to taking them to the next level and creating a show-stopping masterpiece is to buy a few to make a stacked-layer cake that no one would assume is store-bought. If you're worried about it tasting store-bought, it's known as the cake TikTok users would request on death row, so while it'll look great and require minimal effort, you can trust it tastes great, too.

Buy three cakes, take off the frosting, stack the cakes, refrost the whole cake, then decorate with orange slices and florals.

To start things, purchase two or three, then scrape off the frosting from each into a separate bowl. Place one cake on a serving tray or stand as the base. In the meantime, add any fillings (try a salted caramel spread for a delicious sweet and salty treat or ruby red jam for a fruity flavor), then apply the next mini cake directly on top. Once you've successfully layered and stacked all of your cakes, take the reserved frostings and thoroughly coat the cake using a spatula to appear like one cohesive design with the perfect understated yet elegant look. It's the ideal blank canvas for decorations.