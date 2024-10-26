Customize Store-Bought Vanilla Frosting With One Easy Addition
Store-bought frosting is a super convenient finishing touch for cakes, cookies, brownies, and other confections, but if you're worried about a flat taste, there are plenty of ways to upgrade your canned frosting. One of the easiest methods is to add an ingredient that provides you with tons of flavorful choices: extracts.
You can customize plain vanilla frosting by stirring in a teaspoon of any extract you like. Use almond extract for a nutty flavor perfect for frosting a slice of pistachio almond cake. The almond-infused frosting provides a floral note that complements the cake's earthy, rich flavor. Or, try peppermint extract for a holiday touch. Pair your minty-vanilla frosting with dark chocolate cakes and brownies to create mint chocolate masterpieces.
Fruity extracts, like raspberry or lemon, also go well with vanilla. Pour in a splash of raspberry extract for a fragrant topping with a hint of sweet berry flavor. This frosting would be delicious on a light and airy berry Chantilly cake in place of whipped cream. Lemon extract produces a tart, zesty taste. For a vibrant treat, top soft sugar cookies with your lemon frosting or even combine two fruity flavors, like raspberry and lemon together. And if you're looking for nostalgia, stir in some cake batter-flavored extract to make a super-sweet, rich, buttery frosting for confetti cupcakes.
Add texture to storebought frosting
While incorporating extracts is an excellent (and easy) way to add tons of flavors, other additions can enhance the texture and taste of store-bought frosting as well. For example, add a teaspoon of coconut extract and a generous portion of shredded coconut flakes to your canned frosting (up to 1 cup per 16-ounce can is good to start with). The extract imparts a cohesive coconut flavor, while the pieces provide a toothsome texture and tiny bites of tropical flair.
You can also fold in ½ cup of crushed nuts, like pecans, and couple it with a maple extract-laden frosting. This choice is perfect for imparting autumnal notes to your dessert. The maple extract provides hints of caramel and toffee ideal for pairing with chunks of buttery pecans, and would work wonderfully with a cider-glazed apple cake. For fruit lovers, use strawberry extract and chunks of freeze-dried strawberry as the secret move for vibrant bakes. The extract gives the frosting a berry undertone, while the fragments of freeze-dried berries provide pops of pink color and morsels of fruit flavor.