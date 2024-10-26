Customize Store-Bought Vanilla Frosting With One Easy Addition

Store-bought frosting is a super convenient finishing touch for cakes, cookies, brownies, and other confections, but if you're worried about a flat taste, there are plenty of ways to upgrade your canned frosting. One of the easiest methods is to add an ingredient that provides you with tons of flavorful choices: extracts.

You can customize plain vanilla frosting by stirring in a teaspoon of any extract you like. Use almond extract for a nutty flavor perfect for frosting a slice of pistachio almond cake. The almond-infused frosting provides a floral note that complements the cake's earthy, rich flavor. Or, try peppermint extract for a holiday touch. Pair your minty-vanilla frosting with dark chocolate cakes and brownies to create mint chocolate masterpieces.

Fruity extracts, like raspberry or lemon, also go well with vanilla. Pour in a splash of raspberry extract for a fragrant topping with a hint of sweet berry flavor. This frosting would be delicious on a light and airy berry Chantilly cake in place of whipped cream. Lemon extract produces a tart, zesty taste. For a vibrant treat, top soft sugar cookies with your lemon frosting or even combine two fruity flavors, like raspberry and lemon together. And if you're looking for nostalgia, stir in some cake batter-flavored extract to make a super-sweet, rich, buttery frosting for confetti cupcakes.