Arizona Cheese Crisp Is The 3-Ingredient Savory Snack You Need To Try
When it comes to snacks, sometimes simpler is better. Often, you need only a few ingredients for a delicious bite, such as 3-ingredient frozen graham cracker treats or 4-ingredient homemade gummies. If you're looking for a quick and easy after school or work snack, try whipping up some Arizona cheese crisps, made with just tortillas, cheese, and green chiles.
If you haven't heard of cheese crisps before, it might be because you're not an Arizonan. This appetizer was created in Tucson, Arizona, and is typically found in Mexican restaurants across the state. Yet, you don't have to be from Arizona to make and enjoy it. Sometimes referred to as Sonoran quesadillas (as the recipe calls for large flour tortillas popular in Sonora, Mexico), Arizona cheese crisps aren't far off from your classic quesadilla recipe. The main difference, however, is that cheese crisps are open-faced, made with a single crispy flour tortilla, and topped with melted cheese and often sliced green chiles for a punch of heat and flavor. To make them, all you need to do is spread butter on your tortilla and poke a few holes in it with a fork to ensure it doesn't puff up. Bake it on a baking sheet in the oven for 6 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, remove, add cheese and green chiles, and bake for another 2-3 minutes until the cheese is melted. Simple, fast, and oh so good.
How to perfect (and customize) your Arizona cheese crisp
For the crispiest cheese crisps, start with the thinnest flour tortillas you can find, such as Sonoran flour tortillas, which are not as thick as your traditional burrito-wrapping tortillas. If regular tortillas are all you have, just be sure to cook them longer in the oven. Then, choose a good melting cheese, such as cheddar or Monterey Jack to shred on top. While it might be tempting, don't bury your tortilla in too much cheese or else it won't get as crispy.
Once you've mastered your base, you can experiment with all sorts of toppings. Green chiles are a popular option, which you can buy canned or roast yourself. Besides chiles, you can also use classic quesadilla toppings such as salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and cilantro. To make things extra cheesy, cut and dip your cheese crisp in chile con queso. You can also make your cheese crisp more akin to a tostada by adding refried beans and protein such as spicy chorizo, shredded chicken, or seafood (like this shrimp ceviche tostada recipe).
There's no need to limit yourself to the oven, either. The air fryer is a great choice, especially if you don't want to wait for the oven to preheat. Simply cook it for a few minutes on each side, and top with cheese for the last 2 minutes. Or, for an ultra-crispy, Tucson take on the dish, deep-fry your tortillas in oil before broiling them with cheese in the oven.