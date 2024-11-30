Arizona Cheese Crisp Is The 3-Ingredient Savory Snack You Need To Try

For the crispiest cheese crisps, start with the thinnest flour tortillas you can find, such as Sonoran flour tortillas, which are not as thick as your traditional burrito-wrapping tortillas. If regular tortillas are all you have, just be sure to cook them longer in the oven. Then, choose a good melting cheese, such as cheddar or Monterey Jack to shred on top. While it might be tempting, don't bury your tortilla in too much cheese or else it won't get as crispy.

Once you've mastered your base, you can experiment with all sorts of toppings. Green chiles are a popular option, which you can buy canned or roast yourself. Besides chiles, you can also use classic quesadilla toppings such as salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and cilantro. To make things extra cheesy, cut and dip your cheese crisp in chile con queso. You can also make your cheese crisp more akin to a tostada by adding refried beans and protein such as spicy chorizo, shredded chicken, or seafood (like this shrimp ceviche tostada recipe).

There's no need to limit yourself to the oven, either. The air fryer is a great choice, especially if you don't want to wait for the oven to preheat. Simply cook it for a few minutes on each side, and top with cheese for the last 2 minutes. Or, for an ultra-crispy, Tucson take on the dish, deep-fry your tortillas in oil before broiling them with cheese in the oven.